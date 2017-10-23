Business News

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance Signs Agreement to Divest Corsearch

October 23, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) announces

that, following a strategic review, it has agreed to sell Corsearch, its

trademark solutions business, to Audax Private Equity for $140 million in cash.



On April 24, 2017, Wolters Kluwer announced a review of strategic alternatives

for Corsearch, our trademark solutions unit that is part of GRC (Legal

Services).



The industry in which Corsearch operates is evolving from providing traditional

trademark clearance and protection services to delivering end-to-end digital

solutions for brand management and marketing professionals. Although this

presents new opportunities for Corsearch, Wolters Kluwer GRC has decided to

focus its investment on developing its core regulatory compliance and risk

management software and services for corporations, financial institutions, and

law firms.



Tobias Hartmann, General Manager of Corsearch, said, "I am proud of all that

Corsearch has achieved with Wolters Kluwer. We are excited to be partnering with

Audax as their vision aligns strongly with Corsearch's existing business and

growth strategy. Audax' operational and international experience will be a

valued resource to us in the next stage of our growth."



Geoffrey Rehnert, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Audax Group, said, "Corsearch is a

leader in the trademark solutions field and has significant opportunities to

capitalize on favorable industry dynamics and a healthy market environment. We

look forward to working with Tobias Hartmann and the Corsearch team to build a

leading platform through organic growth and add-on acquisitions."



The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected

to be completed prior to the end of 2017. Corsearch had revenues of



approximately ?50 million in 2016 and employs 211 FTEs in 9 countries. As

previously indicated, Wolters Kluwer intends to mitigate the expected dilution

to adjusted earnings per share by way of share buybacks.



Audax Private Equity has a track record of investing in - and building - middle

market platform companies, fueling their revenue growth, optimizing their

operations, and significantly increasing their long-term value.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and

solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and

compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions

every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with

specialized technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of ?4.3 billion. The company,

headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over

180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000

people worldwide.



Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in

the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1

American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter

market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



For more information about our solutions and organization, visit

www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



Media

Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Charles Miller

Global Brand & Communications Corporate Marketing & Communications

t + 31 172 641 470 Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk &

annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com Compliance

+1-320 240 5457

charles.miller(at)wolterskluwer.com



Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

Investor Relations

t + 31 172 641 407

ir(at)wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are

qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and

events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking

statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these

forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic

conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;

behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;

the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,

tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as

risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition,



financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations,

liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list

of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any

intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available

under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.





PDF version of Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130682/R/2142860/821317.pdf







