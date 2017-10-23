Business News

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2017 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: OSE:HEX) will report its third quarter 2017
results on 1 November in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are
welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 08:00 CET
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on
www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 08:30 CET
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English

The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CET. A
recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the
presentation.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



More information:
http://www.hexagon.no

