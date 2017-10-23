Business News

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2017 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: OSE:HEX) will report its third quarter 2017

results on 1 November in Oslo.



Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are

welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.



Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 08:00 CET

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on

www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no



Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 08:30 CET

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English



The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele



The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CET. A

recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the

presentation.



For more information:

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether(at)hexagon.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







