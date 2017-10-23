(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nanobiotix completes patient inclusion for Phase II/III trial of NBTXR3 in soft
tissue sarcoma
Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, October 23, 2017 - NANOBIOTIX
NANOBIOTIX(Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today
announced that it has completed patient inclusion for the Phase II/III trial
(Act.In.Sarc) of its lead product candidate, NBTXR3, in soft tissue sarcoma. The
last patients are expected to start their treatment in two to three weeks.
Elsa Borghi, Nanobiotix's Chief Medical Officer commented: "We are pleased to
have reached this important milestone in Nanobiotix's soft tissue sarcoma study,
and we look forward to reporting our first data next year."
The pivotal international Phase II/III study in soft tissue sarcoma was launched
in Europe and Asia in October 2014 and aims to evaluate the safety and the
efficacy of NBTXR3, a first-in-class radio-enhancer that could potentially
target most solid tumors. The Phase II/III study is a prospective, randomized,
multi-center, open label and active controlled two-arm study of 156 patients
with locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma.
The trial's primary endpoint is the complete pathological response rate. The
secondary endpoints are the objective response rate (ORR) by imaging (MRI); the
evaluation of the safety profile in terms of clinical and laboratory adverse
events; the tumor volume changes; the resection margins and the limb amputation
rate. Furthermore, an exploratory analysis of the progression free survival is
planned once the follow-up period has been completed for all treated patients.
Nanobiotix expects to present the results of its Phase II/III trial in soft
Company information / Profile:
tissue sarcoma in the first half of 2018.
For more information about the study: Clinical trial.gov and
http://www.actinsarc.com/.
***
About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com
Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO / ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage
nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the treatment of cancer.
The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances
radiotherapy energy with a view to providing a new, more efficient treatment for
cancer patients.
NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are
meant to treat potentially a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue
sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer,
glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers,
prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head
and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner,
PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company filed in
August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product
NBTXR3.
In 2016 the Company started a new preclinical research program in Immuno-
oncology with its lead product NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a
new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.
Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's
Headquarters is based in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA.
Contact
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nanobiotix
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sarah Gaubert Noël Kurdi
Director, Communications & Public Director, Investor Relations
Affairs +1 (646) 241-4400
+33 (0)1 40 26 07 55 noel.kurdi(at)nanobiotix.com /
sarah.gaubert(at)nanobiotix.com / investors(at)nanobiotix.com
contact(at)nanobiotix.com
--------------------------------------
Media relations
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
France - Springbok Consultants United States -
Marina Rosoff RooneyPartners
+33 (0)6 71 58 00 34 Marion Janic
marina(at)springbok.fr +1 (212) 223-4017
mjanic(at)rooneyco.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning
Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on
assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no
assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will
be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks
set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French
Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-
0470 on April 28, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and
to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in
which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not
currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of
such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or
achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking
statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an
offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or
subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country. At the moment NBTXR3 does not
bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into
service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NANOBIOTIX via GlobeNewswire