Nets A/S: Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors

ID: 564682

Company announcement

No. 29/2017



Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors

With reference to Nets A/S' company announcement dated 25 September 2017 (no.

26/2017) regarding the voluntary recommended public takeover offer for Nets A/S,

Evergood 5 AS has today published the enclosed offer document as well as the

offer advertisement and acceptance form (appended to the offer document) in

accordance with Section 4(2) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's

executive order No. 562, dated 2 June 2014 on takeover offers (the "Takeover

Order").



The Board of Directors of Nets A/S has prepared the enclosed statement regarding

the offer in accordance with Section 23 of the Takeover Order. As described in

this statement, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend the shareholders

of Nets A/S to accept the offer.



Inge Hansen, Chairman of Nets said: "The board believes that the cash offer of

DKK 165 per share is attractive to Nets' shareholders. The offeror has already

received acceptances from shareholders holding in aggregate 46% of the shares

and a letter of support from a shareholder who owns 3.3% of the shares. The

offer price represents an attractive value when compared to the strategic

alternatives available to Nets, and the board recommends that shareholders

accept the offer."



The offer document (including the offer advertisement and the acceptance form),

and the statement by the Board of Directors are enclosed to this announcement in

both English and Danish. The offer advertisement, acceptance form and the

statement by the Board of Directors will furthermore be sent via mail to all

registered shareholders of Nets A/S and will, together with the actual offer

document, be made available on the offeror's webpage: http://www.hf-n.dk/.

Finally, this announcement including attachments are available on Nets website,



www.investor.nets.eu.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nets A/S,



Inge K. Hansen

Chairman









For further information, please contact:



For media enquiries:

Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok(at)nets.eu



For investor enquiries:

Lars Oestmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm(at)nets.eu





Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology

solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital

payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects

merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling

them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added

services to help them improve their respective activities.



Disclaimer

This announcement is not directed at shareholders of Nets A/S whose

participation in the conditional public takeover offer described above (the

"Offer") would require the issuance of an offer document, registration or other

activities other than what is required under Danish law. No action has been (or

will be) taken other than in Denmark to permit a public offer in any

jurisdiction where action would be required for that purpose. The Offer and this

announcement are not and will not be made, directly or indirectly, to

shareholders resident in any jurisdiction in which the submission of the Offer

and or this announcement or acceptance thereof would contravene the law of such

jurisdiction. Accordingly, neither this announcement nor any other material

regarding the Offer may be distributed in any jurisdiction outside Denmark if

such distribution would require any registration, qualification or other

requirement in respect of any offer to purchase or sell securities or distribute

documents or advertisements in respect thereof. Any person acquiring possession

of this announcement or any other document referring to the Offer is expected

and assumed to obtain on his or her own accord any necessary information on any

applicable restrictions and to comply with such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any

securities in Nets A/S or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities,

pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by means of the

Offer Document approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, which

contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how

the Offer may be accepted. Shareholders in Nets A/S are advised to read the

Offer Document and the related documents as they contain important information.



The Offer will be subject to disclosure requirements under Danish law, which are

different from those of the United States. The Offer is made in the United

States pursuant to an exemption from certain US tender offer rules provided by

Rule 14d-1(d) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the

"Exchange Act") and in compliance with Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act. The

Offer is subject to Danish procedural requirements, including with respect to

withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments

that are different from those applicable under US domestic tender offer

procedures and law.



It may be difficult for shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim

arising out of the US federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Nets A/S

are located in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and

directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. Shareholders may not be

able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for

violations of the US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a

non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's

judgement.



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by shareholders who are US taxpayers

may be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes and under

applicable US state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each

shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser

regarding the tax consequences of the Offer.



In accordance with normal Danish practice and pursuant to Rule 14e-5(b) of the

Exchange Act, the Offeror or its nominees, or its brokers (acting as agents or

in a similar capacity), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or

arrangements to purchase, Nets A/S shares outside the United States, other than

pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains

open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at

prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any

information about such purchases will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

and relevant electronic media if, and to the extent, such announcement is

required under applicable Danish law, rules or regulations.





Attachments

Tilbudsdokument inklusive tilbudsannonce og acceptblanket DK

Redegørelse fra Bestyrelsen DK

Offer Document including offer advertisement and acceptance form UK

Statement by the Board of Directors UK





Nets - Tilbudsdokument dateret den 23. oktober 2017:

http://hugin.info/173023/R/2143486/821324.pdf



Bestyrelsesredegørelse 23. oktober 2017 - Nets:

http://hugin.info/173023/R/2143486/821322.pdf



Nets - Offer Document dated 23 October 2017:

http://hugin.info/173023/R/2143486/821323.pdf



Statement by the Board of Directors 23 October 2017 - Nets:

http://hugin.info/173023/R/2143486/821325.pdf







