Nets A/S: Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Company announcement
No. 29/2017
Publication of offer document and statement by the Board of Directors
With reference to Nets A/S' company announcement dated 25 September 2017 (no.
26/2017) regarding the voluntary recommended public takeover offer for Nets A/S,
Evergood 5 AS has today published the enclosed offer document as well as the
offer advertisement and acceptance form (appended to the offer document) in
accordance with Section 4(2) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's
executive order No. 562, dated 2 June 2014 on takeover offers (the "Takeover
Order").
The Board of Directors of Nets A/S has prepared the enclosed statement regarding
the offer in accordance with Section 23 of the Takeover Order. As described in
this statement, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend the shareholders
of Nets A/S to accept the offer.
Inge Hansen, Chairman of Nets said: "The board believes that the cash offer of
DKK 165 per share is attractive to Nets' shareholders. The offeror has already
received acceptances from shareholders holding in aggregate 46% of the shares
and a letter of support from a shareholder who owns 3.3% of the shares. The
offer price represents an attractive value when compared to the strategic
alternatives available to Nets, and the board recommends that shareholders
accept the offer."
The offer document (including the offer advertisement and the acceptance form),
and the statement by the Board of Directors are enclosed to this announcement in
both English and Danish. The offer advertisement, acceptance form and the
statement by the Board of Directors will furthermore be sent via mail to all
registered shareholders of Nets A/S and will, together with the actual offer
document, be made available on the offeror's webpage: http://www.hf-n.dk/.
Finally, this announcement including attachments are available on Nets website,
More information:
www.investor.nets.eu.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nets A/S,
Inge K. Hansen
Chairman
For further information, please contact:
For media enquiries:
Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok(at)nets.eu
For investor enquiries:
Lars Oestmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm(at)nets.eu
Information on Nets
Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology
solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital
payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects
merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling
them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added
services to help them improve their respective activities.
