Atos Wins Prestigious Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure

Paris, 23rd October 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation,

today announces it has been awarded an 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for

Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure. Atos is a Global

Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).



The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA

encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle's

products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business

potential. This award reflects Atos' innovation and commitment to serving Oracle

clients by delivering Oracle solutions and services to solve critical business

challenges.



Atos was presented the 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of

the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure for demonstrating excellence in the

development of hybrid cloud infrastructure. With its cloud service offering

-Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud - Atos provides businesses with highly

industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services, including end-to-end

service orchestration and management over multiple Cloud types.



Mark Nouris, Global Head of Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud says "Atos and

Oracle have a long and successful history of creating solutions that add value

to our mutual customers' businesses for over 20 years. This award is testament

to this as well as our focus and expertise to create seamless customer journeys

involving Cloud migration, application and infrastructure transformation,

service organization and management over multiple cloud types."



"Congratulations to Atos for achieving the 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for

Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure," said David

Callaghan, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Oracle EMEA. "This



award recognizes Atos' commitment to delivering innovative solutions and is a

true testament to their dedication to excellence in providing customers

solutions and services that drive real business value and results."





As an all-inclusive service provider for Oracle, Atos has expertise and

accreditation across the complete spectrum of applications, technologies and

associated services. With over 1,500 skilled Oracle professionals across the

world, Atos brings together proficiency in core technology, including database

and middleware, plus vertical market sector and horizontal cross-sector

applications, as well as the entire lifecycle management and Quality Assurance

of these technologies.



Atos is a global leader in Cloud Migration and Management, with its 11 multi-

tenant cloud hubs, 3,300+ cloud experts and 8 Global Delivery Centers around the

world. It has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant Data

Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services (DCO/IUS), Europe, North

America and APAC; a Global Leader in Private Cloud by Everest Group and as a

European Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Migration & Management by NelsonHall.



###





About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000

employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around ? 12 billion. The

European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and

Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data

Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services

through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its

cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos

supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business

sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy &

Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The

Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &

Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos

Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is

listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.



About Oracle PartnerNetwork



Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners

with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions.

OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's

products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product

portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements

to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their

investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to

differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through

the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN

program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners

working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit:

http://www.oracle.com/partners.



Trademarks



Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.





Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau(at)atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | (at)laurajanefau





Click here for pdf:

http://hugin.info/143359/R/2143555/821338.pdf







