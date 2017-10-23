(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 23rd October 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation,
today announces it has been awarded an 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for
Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure. Atos is a Global
Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA
encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle's
products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business
potential. This award reflects Atos' innovation and commitment to serving Oracle
clients by delivering Oracle solutions and services to solve critical business
challenges.
Atos was presented the 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of
the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure for demonstrating excellence in the
development of hybrid cloud infrastructure. With its cloud service offering
-Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud - Atos provides businesses with highly
industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services, including end-to-end
service orchestration and management over multiple Cloud types.
Mark Nouris, Global Head of Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud says "Atos and
Oracle have a long and successful history of creating solutions that add value
to our mutual customers' businesses for over 20 years. This award is testament
to this as well as our focus and expertise to create seamless customer journeys
involving Cloud migration, application and infrastructure transformation,
service organization and management over multiple cloud types."
"Congratulations to Atos for achieving the 2017 Oracle Excellence Award for
Specialized Partner of the Year - EMEA in Cloud Infrastructure," said David
Callaghan, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Oracle EMEA. "This
award recognizes Atos' commitment to delivering innovative solutions and is a
true testament to their dedication to excellence in providing customers
solutions and services that drive real business value and results."
As an all-inclusive service provider for Oracle, Atos has expertise and
accreditation across the complete spectrum of applications, technologies and
associated services. With over 1,500 skilled Oracle professionals across the
world, Atos brings together proficiency in core technology, including database
and middleware, plus vertical market sector and horizontal cross-sector
applications, as well as the entire lifecycle management and Quality Assurance
of these technologies.
Atos is a global leader in Cloud Migration and Management, with its 11 multi-
tenant cloud hubs, 3,300+ cloud experts and 8 Global Delivery Centers around the
world. It has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant Data
Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services (DCO/IUS), Europe, North
America and APAC; a Global Leader in Private Cloud by Everest Group and as a
European Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Migration & Management by NelsonHall.
About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000
employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around ? 12 billion. The
European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and
Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data
Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services
through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its
cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos
supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business
sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy &
Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The
Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &
Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos
Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is
listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners
with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions.
OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's
products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product
portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements
to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their
investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to
differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through
the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN
program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners
working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit:
http://www.oracle.com/partners.
