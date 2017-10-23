Business News

Pilatus Bank is set to offer Private Banking to the mass affluent

ID: 564684

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





LONDON, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Banking for most people

represents a privileged world. Unless you meet the minimum bank account

threshold or can afford the high banking fees you better jog on to one of high

street banks. Chairman Ali Sadr of Pilatus Bank explains why, and with what

means, they are looking to extend their world-class banking services to the mass

affluent.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4d743dc-

536a-4140-9c22-1cbe885d37ec



We all like to experience exclusivity and customer service at the highest level,

so the demand is not so exclusive. However, the supply is certainly very

limited. Unfortunately, not everyone is eligible for high-end private banking,

which usually involves a dedicated private banker providing personalized service

at a very high quality. People earning a minimum of $100k usually qualify for

some bespoke services in premier banking, but the service is nowhere near to

that of the ultra-rich. The Chairman of Pilatus Bank, Ali Sadr, believes that

due to retail banks closing their bank branches and forcing people into online

banking, the demand for private banking is on the rise.



Chairman Ali Sadr of Pilatus Bank states, "Millions of customers are becoming

increasingly frustrated with the inconvenient services they experience every day

with automated phone calls, robo-advisory and confusing online banking menus."

Consequently, the Chairman of Pilatus Bank says it is time to make private

banking accessible to the mass affluent, who he believes deserve a service where

the personal touch remains an integral part of the service offering. Sadr

explains, "Banks need to realize that this segment of the market is not only

wealthy but highly influential as early adopters. They are the trend setters,



the money makers that can accelerate the market's movement toward product

adaptation. They demand quality service from their banks and they want quality

products with lasting benefits."



One of the issues we are facing is that private banking, in its traditional

sense, is not a scalable model, and the traditional banks have not yet found a

solution that is convenient and affordable. Although some banks have spent a

considerable amount of resources on digital innovation and expanding their

branch networks, we are yet to see a solution that satisfies the demands of

their customers.



Chairman Ali Sadr believes that Pilatus Bank is in a position to change this

through their disruptive technology platform. He is proud that Pilatus Bank has

been able to offer this personalized digital service to the affluent segment of

the society; one that previously only would have been available to the high-net-

worth.



The Chairman of Pilatus Bank recently stated in an interview with Finance

Monthly that the ultimate goal for the bank is to bring private banking to the

retail mass. Sadr believes that the first step for Pilatus Bank is to introduce

private banking to the mass affluent, and if successful the natural progression

is to take it to the next tier, which would be to offer private banking to the

retail mass. Pilatus Bank was recently awarded the prestigious award for the

'Most Innovative Bank in Europe 2017' and they are already leading the way in

using innovation as a means to make banking beneficial and relevant again for

the customer. Pilatus Bank believes that technology and innovation can truly

change how we bank forever.



About Pilatus Bank



Pilatus Bank is a leading European bank that specialises in providing private

and commercial banking services to high net-worth and affluent individuals.

Pilatus Bank, located on 4 Old Park Lane, W1K 1QW in London, is mainly focused

on offering its private banking services through its proprietary technology

platform in order to make private banking more accessible and scalable. The

Bank's simple and convenient solution has been a hallmark of transformation and

quality of service.



Hanna Olofsson

Pilatus Bank

+44 (0)330 3636360









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pilatus Bank PLC via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Pilatus Bank PLC