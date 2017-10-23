Business News

Honourable Mike Harcourt Joins the Board of SHARC International Systems



(firmenpresse) - Honourable Mike Harcourt Joins the Board of SHARC International Systems



VANCOUVER -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of the former Premier of British Columbia, the Honourable Michael "Mike" Harcourt, BA, LL.B., as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Harcourt expands SHARCs board to five members.



Mike Harcourt brings an unparalleled wealth of expertise in sustainable development and political leadership to SHARC. Mr. Harcourt's belief in conservation and sustainable development has shaped his career both in and out of elected office.



As former Premier of British Columbia (1991-1996), Mayor of Vancouver (1980-1986) and City Councillor, Mr. Harcourt helped British Columbia earn its reputation as one of the most livable, accessible and inclusive places, through his expertise in land use and ambitions for sustainability. His focus on conservation and sustainable development and his resolve to contribute to the transformation of cities and communities around the world has played a significant role in promoting quality of life for those in Canada and abroad.



After stepping down from politics, Mr. Harcourt was appointed by the Prime Minister to serve as a member of the National Round Table on the Environment and Economy. There, he served on the Executive Committee and Chaired the Urban Sustainability Program. He was also a federally appointed BC Treaty Commissioner and was Chair of the Prime Ministers Advisory Committee for Cities and Communities, mandated to examine the future of Canadas cities and communities.



Mr. Harcourts exemplary career as a lawyer, community activist, and politician has been honored with the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service, Canadian Urban institutes Jane Jacobs Lifetime Achievement Award, The William Van Horne Visionary Award from BC Tourist, and the Order of Canada in 2012. In 2017, he received Vancouvers highest honor, the Freedom of the City award. Mr. Harcourt studied at the University of British Columbia, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws.





We are excited that Mr. Harcourt is joining the board of SHARC, said SHARC CEO Lynn Mueller. One glance at his resume reveals the vast resources he brings to this company. Were honoured to be working side-by-side with a visionary in the sustainable economy sector and one of Canadas foremost citizens.

"SHARC International, its CEO, Lynn Mueller and its skilled and innovative staff, exemplify my belief that green economy opportunities are accelerating, said Mr. Harcourt. SHARC International's system recaptures heat, and then creates renewable non-greenhouse gas-producing energy. Its a system ideally suited to our current environmental challenges."



In addition to his sustainability work with the Canadian Government, Mr. Harcourt is currently chair of the Advisory Board for the University of British Columbias Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability.



The Company would also like to announce the issuance of 300,000 stock options at $0.60 for a period of one year to directors, employees and consultants.



About SHARC International Systems Inc.

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHARC), the United States (OTC: INTWD) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Zach Hillhouse

Telephone: (604) 788-1091

Email: zach.hillhouse(at)iws-sharc.com



The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.











Sharc International Systems Inc. ist ein global führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der Wärmerückgewinnung. Systeme von SHARC recyceln die Wärmeenergie aus Abwässern und erzeugen hochgradig energieeffiziente und wirtschaftliche Anlagen für das Heizen, Kühlen und die Warmwassererzeugung in gewerblichen, privaten und industriellen Gebäuden.





