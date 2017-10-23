Telecommunication

HUBER+SUHNER RF Components Bring High-Speed Wi-Fi To Iconic Berlin Fan Mile

(firmenpresse) - The company provided Wi-Fi antennas and coaxial cables to deploy a free, public access point with gigabit speeds



HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and systems for fibre and RF connectivity, has implemented its state-of-the-art connectivity solutions for the installation of a public gigabit standard Wi-Fi access point at the famous Fan Mile in Berlin, Germany.



One of the most popular outdoor event locations in Europe, the area is home to Berlins symbolic landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, and attracts hundreds of thousands of sports enthusiasts, tourists and music fans each year. To support the vast number of high-resolution photos and video streams shared there via Smartphones, HUBER+SUHNER has been working with partners to ensure sufficient bandwidth is available for a public Wi-Fi hotspot with no interference, to enable users in the area to surf, chat and stream for free.



We did not hesitate to contribute our knowledge, hardware and resources when we were asked to support the project with state-of-the-art radio frequency components for mobile communications and Wi-Fi, said Egemen Kara, Market Segment Manager at CEM & IBC. Particular expertise in problem-solving was required for the design of the antenna and cabling technology, with one of the key challenges focusing on the ability to deliver Wi-Fi signal to an antenna which was positioned at the top of a road sign.



As the active technology required for the hotspots was underground, radio frequency cables were installed underground, pulled up the mast of the road sign and connected to the antenna. The small dimensions of the mast meant that the diameter of the nine radio frequency cables had to be as small and discreet as possible. At the same time, cable losses had to be minimised in order for the Wi-Fi hotspot to function correctly.



HUBER+SUHNER SPUMA-240 coaxial cables, flexible and low loss with a diameter of only 6 mm, provided an ideal solution to the projects requirements, along with three Spot-S 3 × 3 Wi-Fi MIMO antennas from the HUBER+SUHNER SENCITY® range. With a height of just 100 mm, they provided an antenna gain of 8 dBi  without interfering with the citys iconic landscape.





The pilot installation was integrated into pre-existing infrastructure in August 2017, allowing customers across all telecommunication providers to receive free Wi-Fi access for 30 minutes. The hotspot currently has the capacity to provide up to 600 people with a minimum signal strength of 65 decibel milliwatts. Following the initial pilot phase, decisions have already begun for further expansion of the public Wi-Fi service in the area.



It is with the combination of our cabling, antenna technology and low-interference MIMO transmission that we can ensure continuous, excellent Wi-Fi performance within the hotspot, without compromising on the view that tourists come to see, concluded Mr Kara.



The HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connection technology. The company provides customers in the communication, transportation and industrial markets with cables, connectors and systems for the three key areas of radio frequency, fibre optics and low-frequency technologies. HUBER+SUHNER products are characterised by outstanding performance, quality, reliability and durability, even in demanding conditions. HUBER+SUHNER maintains close relationships with its customers in more than 60 countries as the result of its global production network, own companies and sales offices. Further information about the company is available at hubersuhner.com.

