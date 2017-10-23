Manufacturing & Production

The Linux Foundation Releases Three New Open Source Guides for the Enterprise

(PresseBox) - The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has released the next three in a series of Open Source Guides for the Enterprise, created to help executives, open source program managers, developers, attorneys and other decision makers learn how to best leverage open source. These three new guides add to the six released last month at Open Source Summit North America.



Developed by The Linux Foundation in collaboration with the TODO Group, the new guides cover the following topics:



Improving Your Open Source Development Impact, by Ibrahim Haddad, Samsung Research America. This guide covers a number of practices that enterprises can adopt to help grow their footprint in large open source projects.



Starting an Open Source Project, by Christine Abernathy, Facebook; Ibrahim Haddad; Guy Martin, Autodesk; John Mertic, The Linux Foundation; Jared Smith, Capital One. This guide helps enterprises already well versed in open source learn what they need to know to start their own open source projects.



Open Source Reading List. A collection of 21 must-read books for open source program managers, compiled with input from TODO Group members.



?Our sincere thanks to the TODO Group members for donating their time and energy to share their expertise to the benefit of the community,? said Chris Aniszczyk, Executive Director of the Open Container Initiative and co-founder of the TODO Group. ?It is so important for those becoming involved with open source to understand lessons learned from open source programs and experts, these guides are helping do just that.?





Furthermore, The TODO Group also has three complementary case studies available, outlining how Comcast, Facebook and Salesforce built out their open source programs. More case studies will be released in the future to provide real life examples of how organizations are participating in and using open source.



Additional guides are planned for release. All are available on GitHub, where the community can submit recommendations and feedback, as well as The Linux Foundation website at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/os-guides.



The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.



The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.





