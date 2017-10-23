Computer & Software

Balabit and Xpertex Partner to Offer World Class Privileged Access Management Software to the UK

(firmenpresse) - London, October 23, 2017  Balabit, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management and Log Management solutions, today announces that Xpertex will join as a Gold Partner to its partner programme, as part of its continued push into the UK market.



The Balabit Partner Programme provides a number of benefits to partners on the PAM market, that is becoming more important globally in importance and revenue as well, with an estimated average yearly 30% growth rate. Partner support includes sales leads from Balabit, attractive discounts and joint marketing programmes. Balabit also provides sales and pre-sales support to partners alongside extensive training and certification, which includes access to a web portal and partner conference.



Balabits products help businesses reduce the risk of data breaches associated with privileged accounts. Balabits integrated PAM solution protects organizations in real-time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include Privileged Session Management and Privileged Account Analytics, which together help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks, including both insider threats and external attacks using hi-jacked credentials.



Balabits PAM technology is the perfect fit for our customers. The hacking of privileged accounts and insider threats are areas that we see becoming more of a security concern for our customers, says Joel Sweeney, CEO at Xpertex. By offering Balabit solutions we enable our customers to effectively analyse threats as they happen, stopping them in their tracks and preventing damage.



Xpertex is an independent technology services provider focusing on the design, build and operation of secure networks. The skills, experience and security focus of Xpertex makes them the perfect channel reseller for Balabit. Xpertexs knowledge of the defence and law-enforcement, public sector and commercial markets perfectly complements Balabits suite of products.





The expertise of Xpertex makes them the ideal partner for the continued expansion of our partner programme. Were delighted to be working with them to bring our PAM and Log Management solutions to new customers in the UK market says Jane Aldwinckle, UK and BENE Channel Development Manager at Balabit.



About Xpertex

Formed in 2006, Xpertex is an independent Information Security and Professional Services company based in Hertfordshire, UK. We work with a range of clients across the public and private sectors acting as Trusted Advisors and Industry Experts, helping them make their information technology effective, secure and aligned to their operations.



We have developed the capabilities to help our clients in defence, banking, retail, central and local government deal with highly complex information security challenges. These capabilities include Secure Infrastructure solutions, Cyber Security Assessment and Assurance and Governance and Compliance.



For more information, visit xpertex.com



About Balabit

Balabit is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Log Management solutions that help businesses reduce the risk of data breaches associated with privileged accounts.



Balabits integrated PAM solution protects organizations in real-time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include Privileged Session Manager and Privileged Account Analytics, which together help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks involving privileged accounts, including both insider threats and external attacks using hi-jacked credentials. Working in conjunction with existing security tools, Balabit Privileged Access Management enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improving security without adding additional constraints to working practices.



Founded in 2000, Balabit has a proven track record, with 25 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide. The company operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with network of reseller partners.



For more information, visit www.balabit.com, read the Balabit blog, or follow on Twitter via (at)balabit, LinkedIn or Facebook.

