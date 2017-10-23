CentralNic secures contract to support 14 new Top-Level Domains

(firmenpresse) - London, 23rd October 2017: CentralNic has agreed to provide KSregistry GmbH with its market leading Top Level Domain registry services. The deal with KSregistry covers 14 Top-Level Domain (TLD) extensions currently managed by OpenRegistry, which KSregistry acquired from Group NCC in 2017.



CentralNics registry services division is already the global leader and is the only company to support six out of the top twenty new Top-Level Domains, including .xyz, the domain chosen for new ventures by Google (abc.xyz), Deloitte (exponentials.xyz) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (engine.xyz) among many others. CentralNic is also a leader in TLD services for governments and enterprise, managing multiple country-code and geographic TLDs as well as the TLDs of global 1000 companies such as Saudi Telecom, Etisalat, and Kuwait Finance House.



Under the terms of the deal, CentralNic will increase the number of new Top-Level Domains for which it is the Registry management platform to 65, with TLD clients spread across four continents.



I am delighted to agree this deal with KSregistry, whose owners are among Europes most successful experts in the domain name industry, said Ben Crawford, CEO at CentralNic. CentralNic has been providing registry infrastructure services for over 20 years, and our registry platform is known for its performance, scalability and security. We are also the world leader in migrating TLDs onto our platform, having won dozens of new TLD contracts away from other backend providers, whilst never having lost a TLD client.



Partnering with CentralNic to deliver registry services makes perfect sense for all parties, said Alexander Siffrin, CEO at KSregistry. CentralNics registry platform is the most advanced and feature rich in the world. Coupled with KSregistrys unmatched management and customer service means that we can provide current and future TLD registry clients with very best technology, experience and support at competitive pricing.





KSregistry contacted its Registry Operator clients prior to signing this collaboration agreement in order to gauge their support for migration to CentralNics backend registry. The reaction was overwhelmingly favourable, which is why KSregistry and CentralNic were able to conclude an arrangement quickly, which also gives CentralNic the option of using KSregistrys SKYWAY data center.



About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company which develops and manages software platforms allowing businesses globally to use the internet for their own websites and email, as well as protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses with annuity revenue streams and exposure to emerging markets, and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.



CentralNic operates globally with customers in over 200 countries. It earns revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and hosting on an annual subscription basis.



About KS Registry

KSregistry is a subsidiary of Key-Systems GmbH, which in the past 19 years has evolved from an academic sideline to a global player of the internet and domain industry. Key-Systems core business is the registration of internet addresses  managing more than 5 million domains on behalf of its customers.



Besides domain registrations, Key-Systems' three differently targeted business divisions and the two wholly owned subsidiaries offer comprehensive additional IT services. These include a high-performance and state-of-the-art reseller platform, the operation of domain registries, colocation, virtual servers, web-hosting, SSL certificates and brand protection on the internet.



Key-Systems serves customers all over the world, among them are private clients, mid-sized businesses, resellers and well-known domain investors as well as large international organizations and corporations. With diversified offerings, a highly available and fully automated Metaregistry, trusted technique, and an experienced team of more than 90 domain experts, Key-Systems expanded its customer base to more than 100,000 retail/corporate customers and over 2,300 resellers worldwide.

