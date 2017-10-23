Reversing cold mill from SMS group on stream at Gunung Raja Paksi

On August 31, 2017, the first coil was successfully rolled on the new reversing cold mill (RCM) of the Indonesian steel producer PT. Gunung Raja Paksi (GRP) in Bekasi. SMS group (www.sms-group.com) supplied and commissioned the complete plant in due time.



SMS group supplied the complete RCM in CVC®plus six-high design (CVC = Continuously Variable Crown), comprising mechanical equipment, X-Pact® electrical and automation systems and auxiliaries. Because all systems were supplied from a single source, their technology could be perfectly harmonized in order to support timely and smooth commissioning.



On the RCM GRP produces high-quality cold strips with a maximum width of 1,270 millimeters and a minimum final gauge of just 0.15 millimeters. The maximum capacity is 200,000 tons per year. The RCM gives GRP the opportunity to switch between reduction mode and skin-passing mode according to the product requirements.



SMS group?s rolling technologies like hydraulic adjustment, wedge adjustment, CVC®plus roll shifting technology in combination with positive and negative work and intermediate roll bending, entry and exit sides each with multi-zone cooling and dry-strip system, ensure high yield and product quality. A special contribution to efficient mill operation is the very compactly designed and therefore space-saving emulsion plant of the type Emulsion Compact Unit (ECU) by SMS group.



The X-Pact® automation with online level-2 system assures the fully automatic and efficient operation of the plant. These installations are completed by the X-Shape flatness measurement and control system arranged at the entry and exit sides.



After the successful production start, the commissioning team is working on further technical fine tuning in order to utilize the full capacity of the RCM.



After the successful production start, the commissioning team is working on further technical fine tuning in order to utilize the full capacity of the RCM.

SMS group is a group of companies internationally active in plant construction and mechanical engineering for the steel and nonferrous metals industry. It has some 13,500 employees who generate worldwide sales of more than EUR 3 billion. The sole owner of the holding company SMS GmbH is the Familie Weiss Foundation.







