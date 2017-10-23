Strengthen your Brand with oneclick?

Manufacturing & Production

(PresseBox) - As of now, the oneclick? platform is available as a white label. Your own company logo or key visual can be integrated into the oneclick? Desk. This results in many opportunities to customise the workspaces of employees, customers and partners.



The new white label option allows the design of the oneclick? Desk as per your own preferences and to incorporate your own branding in the digital workspaces. This ensures higher visibility and improved awareness of your brand. Users come into touch with the brand every day, which raises awareness and brand identity. With oneclick? companies strengthen employer branding by providing higher identification and an emotional bond.



The oneclick? platform ensures that applications and data from any server location are provided in a user-friendly workspace in the browser. This allows staff to work completely independent of location, time and device, making the company a more attractive employer. Your staff only need internet access and an HTML5-supported browser. The end device is either provided by the company, or the employee uses their own preferred technological environment. During working hours, any device becomes a branded workspace with oneclick? as a white label. Nevertheless, the company keeps full control over all data and authorised applications.



Click the link to learn more about the adaptability of the oneclick? platform and to discover the many areas of application. Contact us now for a personal consultation with our experts.



oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.







