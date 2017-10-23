NanoXplore Inc. Announces the Acquisition of CEBO Injections SA, Expanding its Presence in Europe

ID: 564718

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- NanoXplore Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GRA), a world leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEBO Injections SA ("CEBO"), a Swiss-based injection molding company, from BCR Plastic Group. CEBO provides customers with high precision and high-quality injection molded products, and serves the automotive, medical, industrial and watches manufacturing markets. CEBO has expertise in highly precise parts, over molding, insert molding, and complex and precise plastic and assemblies of plastic, metal and ceramic.



Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and CEO of NanoXplore commented: "Our graphene improves the performance and minimises shrinkage of injection molded plastic parts such as those provided by CEBO. Acquiring CEBO will allow NanoXplore to demonstrate the benefits of graphene to CEBO's existing customers while providing NanoXplore with an entry into the European market, accelerating the adoption of graphene enhanced thermoplastics."



The acquisition of CEBO is anticipated to close during November 2017. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to ordinary closing conditions as are customary in transactions of this nature.



About NanoXplore



NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets as well as standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to many customers in transportation, packaging, electronics and other industrial sectors. For more information visit .



NanoXplore Inc. On behalf of the Board



"Soroush Nazarpour, Ph.D." President and Chief Executive Officer



Cautionary Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.





Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Acquisition and performance of the businesses acquired pursuant to the Acquisition. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







Contacts:

NanoXplore Inc.

Dr. Soroush Nazarpour

President and CEO

(+1) 514-935-1377





more PressReleases from NanoXplore Inc.