Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.: Corporate update to share holders



(firmenpresse) - Corporate update to share holders



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (Oct 23, 2017) - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (Global Li-Ion or, the Company) (CSE: LION) would like to take this opportunity to provide a full Corporate update to its shareholders and interested parties. Since listing, the Company has developed, quickly and is aggressively pursuing its objectives of becoming a major supplier of Graphite to the rapidly expanding energy storage industry which is expected to see upwards of a 300 % increases in demand over the next few years.



Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The Company has made very significant progress in our understanding and knowledge on the past producing Ambatro-Arana Graphite Project in Madagascar. We have acquired and verified a substantial amount of historical data including recently recovered historic data on over 400 auger drill holes on the project that indicates the presence of substantial graphite mineralization, which will be instrumental on the definition of the upcoming confirmation work program. LION has retained the services of Pascal Marchand M.Sc. P. Geol to conduct a detailed trenching, auger drilling and sampling program on the known Graphite bearing structures to develop a mine plan to best achieve putting the project back into economic production.



Pascal is a Franco-Canadian geologist based in Madagascar with over 25 years highly relevant experience including the exploration and appraisal of mineralisation of graphite. He is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Marcharnd holds degrees in geology including MScs from Laval University and from the University of Nancy and a BSc from the University of Besançon. He has worked throughout Madagascar and, in addition to geological expertise, is fully conversant with Malagasy mining law, and environmental and social regulations.





Chedic Graphite Mine, Nevada

The Company has filed detailed intent to operate documents with the State of Nevada to further evaluate the past producing Chedic Graphite Mine. As part of the process towards meeting the requirements the Company recently held a stake holder and interested parties meeting in Carson City Nevada. We look forward to working with GeoXplor and the State of Nevada to develop this Project and determine our next steps forward.



General Corporate Matters

The Company announced on October 20th, 2017 that it has arranged a strategic Non brokered Private placement of $1.5 Million Dollars, management believes that the placement will close this coming week. LION continues to evaluate opportunities in the Graphite space and is excited to execute on its plan in becoming a significant supplier of Graphite to the Energy Storage industry.





Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Companys website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.



For Further information about the Company, please contact:



Jason Walsh

Director & Officer

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.

Telephone 604.608.6314

Email: info(at)liongraphite.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



Forward-Looking Information:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, intend, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.











