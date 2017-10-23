DCH and CITIC Pacific establish an investment fund

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited ("DCH") (HKSE: 1828) announced today that it will partner with its parent company, CITIC Pacific Limited ("CITIC Pacific"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited, to establish an investment fund -- Tamar Alliance ("Tamar Alliance Fund" or "Fund"). The Tamar Alliance Fund seeks long term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the consumer or healthcare sector. The Fund will initially have US$80 million contributed by DCH and CITIC Pacific equally and will seek for further limited partners.







Increase exposure to growing market opportunity

The Asian market for consumer goods and healthcare products is large and growing rapidly, driven by rising demand from an increasingly affluent middle class across Greater China and Southeast Asia. It is also at the beginning of a long and rich development path. By combining resources with CITIC Pacific and other potential Fund participants, DCH is positioning itself to secure greater exposure to this significant market opportunity.



Build a more sustainable business

With nearly 70 years of experience working alongside over 1,000 brands, DCH is a leading player in the distribution of consumer and healthcare products in Asia. By establishing the Fund to invest directly into companies in this space, DCH will not only increase its exposure to the overall market, but build a virtuous circle in its existing distribution business.



Target companies that receive investment from Tamar Alliance Fund will benefit from more than additional capital. They will gain access to DCH's market knowledge and expertise. These target companies, in turn, will enjoy fully aligned interests when choosing DCH, their investor, as their distribution partner. As they grow, DCH's distribution business will accordingly expand in step, strengthening the company's business in the long-term.



Capture more value



In addition to reinforcing the competitiveness of DCH's distribution business, the establishment of the Fund will open up new revenue streams and opportunities for the Company. It enables DCH to capture investment return from the target companies themselves, as well as enjoy strategic access to a sustainable pool of distribution relationships.



Mr. Frank Lai, CEO of DCH, commented, "With the establishment of the Tamar Alliance Fund, DCH continues a rich history of serving Asian markets and consumers. Equity investment in select companies and the ongoing support of CITIC Pacific will enable us to strengthen existing capabilities and leverage our established regional network to benefit directly from evolving Asian economies."



This press release should be read in conjunction with the full text of DCHs HKEx Announcement dated 23 October 2017, which is available on .



Dah Chong Hong ("DCH") (HKSE: 1828)is an integrated motor and consumer products distribution company operating in Asia with an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China and provides a full range of motor related services including maintenance, rental, repair and financing. DCH's consumer products business includes the distribution of food and FMCG, healthcare and electronic products as well as food processing, trading and retail.



Dedicated to bringing to quality products to consumers across Asia, DCH is the preferred partner of over 1,000 brands from more than 30 countries with operations in 10 Asian economies.



DCH is a subsidiary of China's largest conglomerate CITIC Limited (HKSE: 0267), DCH employs over 17,000 staff across the region. For more details, please visit .



CITIC Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (HKSE: 0267), a Hong Kong listed company and the largest conglomerate in China. CITIC Pacific's key businesses include special steel manufacturing, power generation and real estate development. It is also the majority shareholder of two Hong Kong listed companies, Dah Chong Hong and CITIC Telecom International.







