Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), a leader in the development and sale of proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of ("NNW").



"Our award-winning proprietary technology is being installed in some of the top research laboratories around the world, we have just gone from one to six sales personnel, we will finish the development and release four new instruments to the market over the next 18 months, and our revenue continues to grow year-over-year. We believe that we now have the right resources, tools, and people to accelerate our growth plan and capture an even greater share of this large and expanding biopharma market," said Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of Pressure BioSciences. "We look forward to integrating NetworkNewsWire's strategies into our own as we focus on delivering an equitable return to our shareholders by increasing the exposure of our company and its potentially remarkable impact on the life sciences industry."



NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Pressure BioSciences, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.



"Pressure BioSciences has developed a cutting-edge technology that has the potential to play a significant role in a number of commercially important areas," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up-to-date on its operations, growth, and unique technology acceptance."









Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB: PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug development and design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Major new focal market opportunities are emerging in the use of our patented, scalable, high-efficiency Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (such as oils and water), and to prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively prepared using existing technologies.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



