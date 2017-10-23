Research & Development

What about your fault monitoring in an unmanned station-

ID: 564734

(PresseBox) - EES offers a great variety of alarming systems and fault annunciators within its portfolio.



The so called second generation provides sophisticated functionality in LED and window based devices. The last integration of features derive from the requirement to switch panels to unmanned operation in case the plant is automatically working and no one is around to maintain the operation.



Unmanned operation is a requirement which is necessary in urban areas or neighboring places adjacent to the plant.



EES offers 2 operation modes. The simple solution is a mute functionality of the horn which enables a second setting for the acknowledgement of the horn in an unmanned state. Either the horn is not triggered at all or automatically being acknowledged after a certain time, which can be chosen independently of the normal setting.



Secondly there is a real unmanned operation of the device which can be activated by a pushbutton or a functional input. The latter can be wired to a key switch to carry out the alternative operation mode. In this case the horn is silenced if not set to mute option above and the visual information for the LEDs or windows is switched-off. Only the processing of integrated repeat relays or common alarms is still working.



This unmanned function is of course also provided if you cascade several devices together. For a larger scope of alarms up to 4 devices can be linked together to form a virtual annunciator consisting of about up to 96 or 192 inputs depending on the visual layout of the device.



EES alarming systems and annunciators cover the most todays and future requirements, even this functionalities are to be enabled or disabled via IEC 61850 protocol on the station bus.



The history of our medium-sized, family-owned company is a history of success that combines techology competence and innovative capacity since more than 35 years. Today with a comprehensive portfolio of annunciator systems we contribute for operating reliability of countless different plants all over the world.





Independent from the size or complexity of the application, we provide a suitable solution for all requirements. We have proven the performance and reliability of our systems in thousands of applications. Trust us - try us.





The history of our medium-sized, family-owned company is a history of success that combines techology competence and innovative capacity since more than 35 years. Today with a comprehensive portfolio of annunciator systems we contribute for operating reliability of countless different plants all over the world.Independent from the size or complexity of the application, we provide a suitable solution for all requirements. We have proven the performance and reliability of our systems in thousands of applications. Trust us - try us.

more PressReleases from EES Elektra Elektronik GmbH&Co. Störcontroller KG