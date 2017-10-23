Business News

China Gorman joins HR Tech World as Managing Director, North America

ID: 564750

(firmenpresse) - 23 October 2017, Amsterdam - HR Tech World, the fastest growing international show on the Future of Work announced, that China Gorman, noted global business leader in the Human Resources sector, has joined as Managing Director, HR Tech World North America. She will lead HR Tech Worlds new and rapidly growing U.S. business with an immediate focus on its upcoming HR Tech World show in Las Vegas, May 15-16, 2018.



We are delighted to welcome China as we move into a new and more exciting chapter in our journey to help change the world of work for the better,  said Marc Coleman, Founder and CEO of HR Tech World. Her experience as a successful global business leader, together with her in-depth knowledge and influence in the HR arena will add incredible value to our team as we continue to grow our footprint in the U.S, and globally. Importantly, I am looking forward to learning and growing from Chinas valuable experience and network.



HR Tech World has earned the reputation of producing the fastest growing and most inspiring HR shows in the world. The HR Tech World show portfolio has shifted the industry on a global scale and today our community ranks as the largest Corporate HR Network focused on the interface between people, the Future of Work & HR Technology. HR Tech World shows attract the most influential international thought leaders in the space, including the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Baroness Karen Brady, Sir Ken Robinson and Gary Vaynerchuk.



Im truly thrilled to join Marc and the entire HR Tech World team. We will continue to disrupt the HR world by bringing true visionaries in HR and technology to the fore. HR Tech World is focused on the future of knowledge sharing and is bringing extraordinary experiences and invaluable networking to the business world through its series of shows. Joining the team at HR Tech World is a privilege and Im eager to get started!  said China Gorman, Managing Director, HR Tech World North America.





China Gorman currently serves on several corporate boards  both for profit and not for profit  as well as leading the Future Talent Council, a start-up NGO headquartered in Stockholm. Previously, CEO of Great Place to Work Institute® and Chief Operating Officer of SHRM (Society of Human Resources Management). She authors the popular Data Point Tuesday blog, is a keynote speaker, and is frequently quoted in media like Fortune, TLNT, Huffington Post, Inc., Fast Company, U.S. News & World Report and many others.

About HR Tech World

Founded in 2011, HR Tech World has earned the reputation of producing the fastest growing HR shows in the world. Its event portfolio has shifted the industry on a global scale and ranked it as the largest Corporate HR Network focused on the Future of Work & HR Technology. HR Tech World shows attract the most influential international thought leaders in the space, including the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Gary Vaynerchuk.



HR Tech World is having a powerful impact on shaping the Future of Work by unleashing people's potential and revolutionizing organizational culture, blazing the trail for others to follow. Show locations include London, Amsterdam, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Paris and welcomed over 9,000 attendees from 120 countries in 2017.



https://hrtechcongress.com



more PressReleases from RealWire