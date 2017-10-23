Business News

Curetis initiates U.S. FDA study for Unyvero Invasive Joint Infections Cartridge

Curetis initiates U.S. FDA study for Unyvero Invasive Joint Infections Cartridge

Curetis initiates U.S. FDA study for Unyvero Invasive Joint Infections Cartridge



* Initial patient samples collected for second U.S. Unyvero Product Study

* Prospective clinical trial expected to start in 2018





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, October 23, 2017;

published at 09:00 a.m. EDT -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" together with Curetis

GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions,

today announced it has started collecting patient samples for a multi center FDA

study for its Unyvero IJI Cartridge for the detection of invasive joint

infections. The cartridge will be a newly developed U.S. version based on the CE

IVD marked Unyvero ITI Cartridge already marketed in Europe and other parts of

the world. The Unyvero IJI Cartridge is the second Unyvero application to

undergo a U.S. FDA study. Clearance decision by the FDA for the Unyvero LRT

(Lower Respiratory Tract) Infections Application, Curetis' first Unyvero U.S.

product, is expected by the end of 2017.



Following Institutional Review Board (IRB) approvals, the first patient samples

were collected in early October. Among the sites that have already entered the

trial for sample collection of microbiology-positive synovial fluid patient

samples are sites that previously participated in the Unyvero LRT trial (e.g.

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI), as well as new sites (e.g. Froedtert Hospital

and the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI), med fusion, (Lewisville,

TX) and a leading reference lab in the Southwest. The Company is expecting

further expansion of the network to include additional sites in the coming



months.



The overall trial design is similar to the Unyvero LRT study. Following FDA

guidance, the IJI clinical trial is expected to enroll more than 1,500

prospective test samples, complemented with archived microbiology-positive

specimens to reach significant numbers for each of the analytes in the IJI

panel, as well as a comprehensive analytical testing data package.



Development of the Unyvero IJI Application Cartridge has also advanced well. The

Company expects availability of the Cartridges and the initiation of the

prospective arm of the FDA trial to begin in 2018.

"As interactive review of the Unyvero System and the LRT cartridge application

is progressing , we decided to initiate a second U.S. FDA trial program," said

Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis. "Upon FDA clearance, the Unyvero Invasive Joint

Infection Cartridge is expected to be yet another first-in-class application and

will expand the application options for future U.S. users of the Unyvero

Solution.



About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies,

and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many

countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D

and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in

2016 for the entire Curetis Group.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.



Contact Details

Curetis GmbH

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







