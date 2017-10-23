Business News

Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2017

Statkraft discloses third quarter results 2017 on Thursday 26 October 2017 at

08:00 a.m. CET.



Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com and Oslo

Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.



Live webcast

09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at

www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.





Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







