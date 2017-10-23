XPO Logistics to Hire More Than 6,000 U.S. Seasonal Workers as E-commerce Booms

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GREENWICH, Conn. - October 20, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading
global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that
it expects to hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers for its U.S. contract
logistics operations. The company's 2017 recruitment target exceeds last year's
level by approximately 1,000 workers, due primarily to the growth in e-commerce.
XPO currently manages the contract logistics for over $85 billion of goods
globally across a broad range of industries every year. The company is a major
player in North American e-commerce through its leading positions in contract
logistics and last mile logistics for heavy goods, and is the largest outsourced
e-fulfillment provider in Europe.
Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "The dynamic growth
in e-commerce and omnichannel is creating huge opportunities for our retail
customers. We're looking for individuals with a strong work ethic who want to
further their skills with a company that prioritizes training, technology and
safety."
XPO was recently named the top performing U.S. company on the Forbes 2017 Global
2000 and was recognized this year by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best
Employers.
About XPO Logistics, Inc.
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of
cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the
world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology
and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435
locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their
goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two
reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its
business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.
XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European
headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of
United States federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of
historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All
forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by
factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual
results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website
www.xpo.com, including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's
ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and
implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain
positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements
set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO
undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of
unanticipated events except to the extent required by law.
