XPO Logistics to Hire More Than 6,000 U.S. Seasonal Workers as E-commerce Booms

GREENWICH, Conn. - October 20, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading

global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that

it expects to hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers for its U.S. contract

logistics operations. The company's 2017 recruitment target exceeds last year's

level by approximately 1,000 workers, due primarily to the growth in e-commerce.



XPO currently manages the contract logistics for over $85 billion of goods

globally across a broad range of industries every year. The company is a major

player in North American e-commerce through its leading positions in contract

logistics and last mile logistics for heavy goods, and is the largest outsourced

e-fulfillment provider in Europe.



Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "The dynamic growth

in e-commerce and omnichannel is creating huge opportunities for our retail

customers. We're looking for individuals with a strong work ethic who want to

further their skills with a company that prioritizes training, technology and

safety."



XPO was recently named the top performing U.S. company on the Forbes 2017 Global

2000 and was recognized this year by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best

Employers.



To learn more, visit www.xpo.com.



About XPO Logistics, Inc.



XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its



business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European

headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com



Forward-looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of

United States federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of

historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All

forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by

factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual

results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website

www.xpo.com, including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's

ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and

implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain

positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements

set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO

undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect

subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of

unanticipated events except to the extent required by law.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz(at)xpo.com









