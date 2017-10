Business News

SATO looking for new solutions for residents' everyday lives in enterprise competition themed on smart everyday life

SATO Corporation, Press release, 23rd October at 3:42 pm



SATO is a member of the jury of an enterprise competition (Fiksu arki) launched

by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra themed on smart everyday life as

sustainable development is a trend with major impacts on housing. SATO wants to

be involved in efforts to identify small Finnish enterprises whose housing-

related product or service may help residents make sustainable choices in their

everyday lives.



SATO Vice President for Development Monica Aro says she will participate in the

jury with an excited and open mind:



- Sustainable development is a megatrend that is changing urban regions and

people's values and behaviour. Therefore housing will also have to change. Good

housing and people's wellbeing involve much more than just walls. For us at

SATO, smart everyday life means finding sensible solutions that make our

residents' everyday lives easier. It can be about creating savings or

experiences or solving a practical problem - different things are important to

different people.



Several large enterprises from the housing, mobility, food and goods and

services sectors are represented in the jury of the competition. The next step

is to find small players who have good ideas but not necessarily the resources

or competencies to take them further on their own.



- A competition like this is a great way to bring together players of different

types and sizes. It opens up opportunities to find new cooperation partners and

expand networks. Our aim of course is to find excellent and viable ideas

supporting sustainable development that will benefit our residents by combining

the strengths of SATO and a smaller enterprise, says Monica Aro.



Around ten of the best small enterprises will be included in a development

programme where the concepts will be polished further. In the development



programme, the small enterprises will receive support from the jury's large

enterprises for the development, commercialisation and consumer trials of their

solution for sustainable everyday life.



Read more about the competition on the Sitra website:

https://www.sitra.fi/hankkeet/fiksu-arki-yrityskilpailu/#osallistu



For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Monica Aro, Vice President, Development, phone 0201 34 4006 or 0400 458 309



www.sato.fi/en



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a

comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At

year-end 2016 SATO owned around 25,300 apartments in Finland's largest growth

centres and in St Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We

operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our

housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In accordance with the new reporting practice*, the SATO Group's net sales in

2016 were EUR 263.0 million, operating profit EUR 267.2 million and profit

before taxes EUR 219.4 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly

EUR 3.4 billion.



*Net sales have been adjusted in accordance with the new reporting practice.







