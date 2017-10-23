(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SATO Corporation, Press release, 23rd October at 3:42 pm
SATO is a member of the jury of an enterprise competition (Fiksu arki) launched
by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra themed on smart everyday life as
sustainable development is a trend with major impacts on housing. SATO wants to
be involved in efforts to identify small Finnish enterprises whose housing-
related product or service may help residents make sustainable choices in their
everyday lives.
SATO Vice President for Development Monica Aro says she will participate in the
jury with an excited and open mind:
- Sustainable development is a megatrend that is changing urban regions and
people's values and behaviour. Therefore housing will also have to change. Good
housing and people's wellbeing involve much more than just walls. For us at
SATO, smart everyday life means finding sensible solutions that make our
residents' everyday lives easier. It can be about creating savings or
experiences or solving a practical problem - different things are important to
different people.
Several large enterprises from the housing, mobility, food and goods and
services sectors are represented in the jury of the competition. The next step
is to find small players who have good ideas but not necessarily the resources
or competencies to take them further on their own.
- A competition like this is a great way to bring together players of different
types and sizes. It opens up opportunities to find new cooperation partners and
expand networks. Our aim of course is to find excellent and viable ideas
supporting sustainable development that will benefit our residents by combining
the strengths of SATO and a smaller enterprise, says Monica Aro.
Around ten of the best small enterprises will be included in a development
programme where the concepts will be polished further. In the development
More information:
programme, the small enterprises will receive support from the jury's large
enterprises for the development, commercialisation and consumer trials of their
solution for sustainable everyday life.
Read more about the competition on the Sitra website:
https://www.sitra.fi/hankkeet/fiksu-arki-yrityskilpailu/#osallistu
For more information please contact:
SATO Corporation
Monica Aro, Vice President, Development, phone 0201 34 4006 or 0400 458 309
www.sato.fi/en
SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a
comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At
year-end 2016 SATO owned around 25,300 apartments in Finland's largest growth
centres and in St Petersburg.
We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and
work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We
operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our
housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.
In accordance with the new reporting practice*, the SATO Group's net sales in
2016 were EUR 263.0 million, operating profit EUR 267.2 million and profit
before taxes EUR 219.4 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly
EUR 3.4 billion.
*Net sales have been adjusted in accordance with the new reporting practice.
