FogHorn Systems Recognized on 2017 CRN Emerging Vendors List

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- FogHorn Systems, a leading developer of edge analytics and machine learning software ("edge intelligence") for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, announced today that , a brand of , has named FogHorn Systems to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Internet of Things category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology. This year, for the first time, the list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Networking/VoIP, Internet of Things and Storage.



With more than 20 billion IoT-connected devices expected by 2020, according to , data produced by these IoT devices will increase exponentially and challenge fundamental computing capabilities and systems. FogHorn is leading the fundamental shift from cloud-based data processing, analytics and computing to on-premise, edge computing. By moving compute to the edge, actionable insights are generated in real-time on the streaming data from these IoT devices and sensors -- without the transport and hosting costs, cybersecurity risk and operational latency associated with sending all that operations technology data across a network to a public/private cloud or remote data center.



"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."





"We're honored to be recognized as an Emerging Vendor: Internet of Things by CRN," said David C. King, CEO of FogHorn Systems. "Our unique approach to edge intelligence, including data processing, analytics and machine learning, allows industrial powerhouses to take quick action on real-time insights produced by the vast amount of data they produce."



The Emerging Vendors: Internet of Things list will be featured online at .



FogHorn is a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's Lightning software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, oil and gas, power and water, transportation, renewable energy, mining and agriculture, as well as Smart Building, Smart City and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn was recently included in the "Cool Vendors in IoT Edge Computing, 2017" report by Gartner, Inc.



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.







