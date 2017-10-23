Manufacturing & Production

HYBRID Software Sells 1,500th PACKZ

ID: 564777

(PresseBox) - HYBRID Software achieved a major milestone at Labelexpo Europe 2017 with the sale of the 1,500th license of PACKZ, its professional native PDF editor for labels and packaging. The order was placed by French digital printer MR Cartonnage Numérique.



MR Cartonnage Numérique was founded in 2009 by Jonathan Mihy in response to market demands from the cosmetic and food sectors for short run, high-quality packaging which can incorporate personalisation. Printing is carried out on HP Indigo 30000 large format digital presses.



?We were looking for an efficient and quick method of handling PDF files sent by customers and which would also be compliant with our HP digital presses,? says Jonathan Mihy. ?After an intense testing period, we chose PACKZ without any hesitation. The product matches our needs perfectly, while HYBRID Software?s team of technicians and developers really offer a listening ear for all our needs.?



Guido Van der Schueren, chairman of the board of HYBRID Software, adds: ?We sold three licenses of PACKZ to MR Cartonnage Numérique and the total number of PACKZ licenses has since reached more then 1,500. PACKZ was introduced at Labelexpo Europe 2013 and the enormous succes that has followed demonstrates the extraordinary appeal of the product.



?The demand for PACKZ is global and we have been delighted to participate in this development of facilities at MR Cartonnage Numérique, which is a leader in digital print for luxury packaging. Although the French prepress market is a mature one, MR Cartonnages Numérique is proof that HYBRID Software?s philosophy of ?open technology? is of great interest to existing and new players,? says Guido Van der Schueren.



With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software's CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.





For further information visit : www.hybridsoftware.com www.packz.com





