TrackX to Present at StableView Asset Management TECH17 Conference

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company), an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO Tim Harvie will be presenting at the StableView Asset Management TECH17 Conference on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 2:30pm.



"We are excited to be part of the StableView's annual TECH17 conference again this year to update investors on our growth plans in the IIoT market," said TrackX CEO Tim Harvie. "TECH17 is an event that showcases the most innovative ideas and themes in technology today. With several Fortune 500 customers now deployed on TrackX's enterprise IIoT software for tracking and management of physical assets, TrackX is well positioned to become the leader in this market."



The StableView Asset Management TECH17 Conference will be held on October 26th, 2017 at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street. To learn more about the conference, please visit .



About TrackX



TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive tracking and management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.



Contacts:

Knox Henderson

TrackX Holdings Inc.



778-373-2003



Sean Peasgood

Sophic Capital



416-565-2805





