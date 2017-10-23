Leading Automotive Companies Converge in San Francisco on October 26 for C3's Smart Mobility Summit

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- The will continue to inspire mobility innovation among stakeholders in the Bay Area and beyond at its fourth-annual , taking place in San Francisco on October 26.



Transportation technology is exploding. Fostering relationships and collaboration is essential to a healthy, thriving smart mobility ecosystem. The event brings together thought leaders from the automotive, technology, VC, civic and academic communities for an interactive dialogue on the state of mobility in an intimate, fun and informal setting.



For this event, the C3 Group is partnering with the and inviting the three finalists from the Tech Hub's recent smart mobility startup competition to give live pitches on the main stage. One winner will be selected by a panel of esteemed venture capitalists.



The Smart Mobility Summit will feature interactive panel discussions on topics including:



















The event will also highlight innovative vehicle and tech demonstrations and exhibits including:















Smart Mobility Summit ()



Thursday, October 26, 2017



Registration opens at 1 p.m. PT with panels and networking from 1:50 - 6:30 p.m. PT



: Dogpatch Studios, 991 Tennessee Street, San Francisco, CA, 94107



To register visit: . Members of the media may register free of charge



Barbara Hagin, Breakaway Communications for C3 Group - (415) 358-2484,



The C3 Group is dedicated to making transportation safer, more accessible and more enjoyable with the least possible impact on our environment. C3 events provide unparalleled access to the right people with original content that goes beyond current thinking, in an environment where lasting relationships result in powerful insights and opportunities. The C3 Group believes the promise of smart mobility will become reality when innovators share fresh ideas, working together toward a common vision. For more information on the C3 Group please visit .





Members of the press are invited to attend a preview of event from 1-1:30 p.m. PT. Members of the press can register for free.







Barbara Hagin

Breakaway Communications for C3 Group

(415) 358-2484



