Vancouver man arrested for multiple Criminal Code and Securities Act offences

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Ayaz Dhanani (a.k.a. Alex Dhanani, Azim Virani, Michael Lee, Alex Nebris, Paul Dhanani, Samuel Ramos and Rahim Jiwa), 37, of Vancouver, B.C., was arrested on October 2, 2017, following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC). He was arrested in Vancouver with assistance from the Vancouver Police and is in custody pending a bail hearing. A trial date has yet to be set.



Dhanani was arrested October 2 for multiple charges under the Criminal Code and the Securities Act. It is alleged that, contrary to the Criminal Code, Dhanani:



It is also alleged that, contrary to the Securities Act, Dhanani:



The BCSC issued the December 16 order after it found Dhanani defrauded three B.C. investors of $188,800. The BCSC issued several permanent prohibitions against Dhanani, including prohibitions from purchasing and trading in any securities, from engaging in investor relations activities, or from becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer or registrant.



The BCSC also ordered Dhanani to pay $188,800 in disgorgement and an administrative penalty of $225,000. A portion of the disgorgement order has been satisfied and the administrative penalty remains unpaid.



