GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the In-Memory Computing Summit

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Dr. Avidan Akerib, VP of Associative Computing BU, will present at the In-Memory Computing Summit in South San Francisco on October 24, 2017. The presentation introduces an Associative Processing Unit (APU) chip architecture that is well-suited to Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks, such as language translation and Question Answering (QA).

The APU is a fully programmable associative, content-based, retrieval and compute in-memory architecture that can embed long documents, compute in-place, and answer complex questions in O(1).



Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .



