Santo Mining Purchases Initial Crypto Currency Mining Systems

(firmenpresse) - DORAL, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Santo Mining Corp. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) is pleased to announce it has initiated its first orders of crypto currency mining systems. The company has ordered 100 model Antminer S9 crypto currency mining systems made by Bitmain Technology Co., Ltd.; delivery of the fist batch order will be in 30-45 days. The company estimates that due to high global demand of the Antminer S9 model, total delivery of 100 Antminer S9 models will be completed by mid first quarter of 2018. Independently as the company receives its orders, the machines will be configured and initiated to start mining.



The company is currently also in communications with Shenzhen Halley Cloud Technology Co., Ltd., developers of the Panda B3 Plus and the Panda B5 Plus crypto currency mining systems and Innosilicon Technology Co., Ltd., developers of the A5 Dashminer.



Rolf Bansbach, CTO of Santo Mining, stated, "Diversification of mining platforms are essential for the crypto currency mining strategy of the company; each system is unique in what crypto currency coin base systems it mines and there are many crypto currencies like Ether, Dogecoin and Lite Coin just to name a few, that offer us the same or more returns for working and solving transactions."



Matthew Arnett, CMO of Santo Mining, stated, "We have gone though many changes in the last 30 months; these changes have been always focusing on bringing shareholder value and building a company for all stakeholders. We are extremely happy to say Santo Mining as a brand is here to stay; during the weeks to come we will be focusing on brand identity and market awareness, to resolve this identity crisis."



Franjose Yglesias, CEO of Santo Mining, stated, "We are still currently in negotiations with Canoe Pool; the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held this month in conjunction with many new regulations and uncertainties of crypto currencies in China has created opportunities of study for the group to strategically see how we will develop our cooperation and how this cooperation will look down the road."





Founded in 2013, Bitmain Technologies, now among the world's most recognizable Bitcoin companies, was established to develop and sell the world's leading bitcoin miners using Bitmain's ASIC chip technology. Starting with the Antminer S1, our task continuously became more difficult as bitcoin's "difficulty level" kept rising. We followed Moore's Law in this emerging field of ASIC chip design and pioneered it, time and again. In May of 2016 we released the Antminer S9, the world's first consumer-grade bitcoin miner based on a 16nm process ASIC chip. This is also the world's most power-efficient bitcoin miner, taking that title away from its predecessor, the Antminer S7.



Bitmain is now among the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency space and the proud parent of several brands, among them Antminer, Antpool, and Hashnest, all of which are ranked number one in their respective fields. Our machines and customers are present in multiple locations in almost every country of the world.



Headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv, Qingdao, Chengdu, Shanghai and Shenzhen.



Panda is China's national treasure and that's why we name our brand after it. We want to devote ourselves to providing the best mining devices to you so that you will treasure us like we treasure pandas in China. PandaMiner's team includes veterans and professionals in microchip design, graphic card, internet commerce and capital management fields. They are most capable of utilizing global talent and resources. Founded in 2016, PandaMiner is head-quartered in Shenzhen. Based on geographic advantages, we've gathered top level professionals and production resources that support our core competence. We are aiming to make our company excel in the cryptocurrencies mining industry.



Innosilicon is a world class, innovative, fabless IP/IC design company focusing on high performance PHYs and mixed signal IP. With multi-national world class design teams in China and North America, Innosilicon IP has helped many Tier-one companies to achieve rapid SoC success (over 30 million chips in annual production) through our highly advanced products and services. Innosilicon's main advantages are in providing: low cost, high-performance, cross-foundry, fully customizable solutions combined with our award winning customer design support. Our IP can be found in millions of Mobile, multimedia and Consumer electronic devices such as: tablets, cell phones, HD set-top boxes, TV, Camera, networking, computing ICs that have achieved leading market shares. Presently we support SMIC, TSMC and GF processes from 180nm to 14nm.



Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP. From 2012 to 2015 SANP was an analog mining company in Latin America focusing on gold mining. In April of 2015 it merged with Cathay Cigars of Asia an online bespoke cigar company focusing in the China cigar market, in February of 2017 the company started developing grow pod using remanufacture shipping containers. The company presently is focusing exclusively in Digital mining of crypto currencies.



Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.







