Patient Access Solutions Inc. Expands Care at the CIIT Center to Include No Fault Patients

(firmenpresse) - COMMACK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare and dental industries, proudly announces that the CIIT Center in Plainview will now start treating patients covered under the No Fault laws of New York State.



No Fault coverage in New York was designed to ensure that regardless of who is at fault in an accident, an insurance company will pay cyclists, pedestrians, drivers, and passengers up to $50,000.00 for their legitimate economic losses. This includes ambulance and hospital expenses, doctor bills, prescription drugs and diagnostic tests, such as x-rays and MRI's as well as therapeutic services such as physical therapy.



New York is one of 12 states that have No Fault coverage. Generally, if you are injured in an automobile crash in New York, the No Fault coverage you receive comes from the vehicle you drove, rode in, were hit by, or came into contact with.



Bruce Weitzberg, CEO of Patient Access Solutions stated, "By expanding this line of care, our highly trained therapists will not only be helping many people, but it also expands the revenue stream and business pro forma for the company."



The CIIT Center will be offering medical treatment, physical therapy, and occupational therapy to those injured in an accident. Additionally, we will have a Physiatrist and Neurologist in the office, specifically to evaluate, treat, and oversee this care, including cases that involve traumatic brain injuries.



