Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 9 August

2017, Ageas reports the purchase of 49,391 Ageas shares on NYSE Euronext

Brussels in the period from 16-10-2017 until 20-10-2017.





Date Number of Total amount Average price Lowest price Highest price

Shares (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR)



16-10-2017 10,889 437,826 40.21 40.06 40.28



17-10-2017 14,502 584,313 40.29 40.10 40.56



18-10-2017 8,000 324,278 40.53 40.40 40.68



19-10-2017 8,000 326,814 40.85 40.67 41.05



20-10-2017 8,000 331,270 41.41 41.22 41.60



Total 49,391 2,004,500 40.58 40.06 41.60





Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 21 August 2017, Ageas has

bought back 885,127 shares for a total amount of EUR 34,635,623. This

corresponds to 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.



The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our

website.







Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190

years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance

products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of

Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe

and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market.

It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg,

France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam,

Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly

owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions



and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in

which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 40,000 people and

reported annual inflows close to EUR 32 billion in 2016 (all figures at 100%).





Pdf version press release:

http://hugin.info/134212/R/2143631/821356.pdf







