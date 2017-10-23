Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT)
(TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), a global owner developer and operator of supermarket-
anchored shopping centers and retail-based, mixed-use properties, located in
urban growth markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm
Israel Time on Monday, November 20(th), 2017 in a live conference call with
senior management to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended
September 30, 2017.
Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released
prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website
at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well
as on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing:
United States 1888 668 9141
Canada 1866 485 2399
United Kingdom 0800 917 5108
International / Israel +972 3 9180685
A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's
website, in the "Investor Relations" section.
Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq3-2017.html
About Gazit-Globe
Gazit-Globe is a global owner developer and operator of supermarket-anchored
shopping centers and retail-based, mixed-use properties in North America,
Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth
markets. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the
Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and
is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of June 30, 2017 Gazit-Globe owns
More information:
and operates 132 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.7
million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 36 billion. In
addition, the Company owns 32.7% of First Capital Realty Inc and 11.5% of
Regency Centers Corporation.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Investors Contact: IR(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR(at)gazitgroup.com
Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000
