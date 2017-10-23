Business News

Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT)

(TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), a global owner developer and operator of supermarket-

anchored shopping centers and retail-based, mixed-use properties, located in

urban growth markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EST/ 5:00 pm

Israel Time on Monday, November 20(th), 2017 in a live conference call with

senior management to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended

September 30, 2017.



Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released

prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website

at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well

as on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing:



United States 1888 668 9141



Canada 1866 485 2399



United Kingdom 0800 917 5108



International / Israel +972 3 9180685



A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's

website, in the "Investor Relations" section.



Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq3-2017.html



About Gazit-Globe



Gazit-Globe is a global owner developer and operator of supermarket-anchored

shopping centers and retail-based, mixed-use properties in North America,

Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth

markets. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and

is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of June 30, 2017 Gazit-Globe owns



and operates 132 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.7

million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 36 billion. In

addition, the Company owns 32.7% of First Capital Realty Inc and 11.5% of

Regency Centers Corporation.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Investors Contact: IR(at)gazitgroup.com, Media Contact: PR(at)gazitgroup.com



Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972 3 6948000









