Deloitte and Enstoa Announce Partnership to Bring New Solutions to Canadian Capital Projects and Portfolio Management Market

Collaboration to address rapidly growing projects and portfolio management

market



TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Deloitte and Enstoa announced

that they have partnered, combining their respective skills and expertise to

better address the needs of the growing capital projects and portfolio

management (PPM) market in Canada. With the market for PPM solutions expected to

exceed $8.5 Billion by 2025, both Deloitte and Enstoa see a tremendous

opportunity to bring a unique value proposition to the market.



"We're in the midst of a critical time where organizations looking to optimize

and streamline complex capital projects need the most innovative solutions more

than ever," said D'Arcy Mathias, Partner, Consulting at Deloitte. "Deloitte is

pleased to join forces with Enstoa, a pioneer in the PPM space, and help

companies enable enterprise transformation and navigate the implementation of

capital projects."



As part of the partnership, both companies will strategically pursue

opportunities in the Canadian PPM space and will jointly invest in developing

market offerings and innovations in the delivery of PPM solutions. From major

construction and engineering projects to real estate and facilities management,

the Deloitte/Enstoa partnership brings skills, experience and focus that is

unparalleled in the marketplace.



"Canada's investment in infrastructure and construction projects continues to

grow," said Jordan Cram, CEO at Enstoa. "Deloitte is the Canadian go-to in

capital projects and PPM advisory services. Together, we will provide

organizations with the rich, evidence-based insights and a nimble digital

transformation approach that is required to maximize their output and spend

their capital strategically."



Deloitte and Enstoa have worked together at a global level for many years. As



one of the country's leading firms for enabling enterprise transformation,

Deloitte is excited to strengthen their relationship in the Canadian market.

Enstoa brings to the partnership deep experience implementing some of the

world's largest Primavera Unifier and P6 projects as well as an inventory of

proprietary tools and accelerators specifically for the capital projects

industry. Known for their ability to deliver across multiple industry sectors,

Enstoa's team of functional and technical experts will work closely with

Deloitte's Capital Projects, Organization Change and Primavera teams to deliver

enterprise transformations that drive value, accelerate time to market and bring

deep industry insights to customers.



About Enstoa

Enstoa is a leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, providing

innovative products and services to organizations around the world managing and

maintaining multi-billion dollar construction programs. By enhancing

communication, streamlining processes and deploying data for fact-based

management, we enable organizations to reinvest resources previously spent on

managing disparate information into what really matters for them. Enstoa

achieves this through a combination of breakthrough software innovation, systems

integration, and internal cultural change devoted to unlocking individual, team,

and organizational productivity. Follow Enstoa

on Twitter and LinkedIn. http://www.enstoa.com



About Deloitte

Deloitte, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, provides audit,

tax, consulting, and financial advisory services. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario

limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu Limited.



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private

company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is

a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for

a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Limited and its member firms.



Press Contacts

Kerry Foley

Enstoa

kfoley(at)enstoa.com









