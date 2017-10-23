(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Collaboration to address rapidly growing projects and portfolio management
market
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Deloitte and Enstoa announced
that they have partnered, combining their respective skills and expertise to
better address the needs of the growing capital projects and portfolio
management (PPM) market in Canada. With the market for PPM solutions expected to
exceed $8.5 Billion by 2025, both Deloitte and Enstoa see a tremendous
opportunity to bring a unique value proposition to the market.
"We're in the midst of a critical time where organizations looking to optimize
and streamline complex capital projects need the most innovative solutions more
than ever," said D'Arcy Mathias, Partner, Consulting at Deloitte. "Deloitte is
pleased to join forces with Enstoa, a pioneer in the PPM space, and help
companies enable enterprise transformation and navigate the implementation of
capital projects."
As part of the partnership, both companies will strategically pursue
opportunities in the Canadian PPM space and will jointly invest in developing
market offerings and innovations in the delivery of PPM solutions. From major
construction and engineering projects to real estate and facilities management,
the Deloitte/Enstoa partnership brings skills, experience and focus that is
unparalleled in the marketplace.
"Canada's investment in infrastructure and construction projects continues to
grow," said Jordan Cram, CEO at Enstoa. "Deloitte is the Canadian go-to in
capital projects and PPM advisory services. Together, we will provide
organizations with the rich, evidence-based insights and a nimble digital
transformation approach that is required to maximize their output and spend
their capital strategically."
Deloitte and Enstoa have worked together at a global level for many years. As
one of the country's leading firms for enabling enterprise transformation,
Deloitte is excited to strengthen their relationship in the Canadian market.
Enstoa brings to the partnership deep experience implementing some of the
world's largest Primavera Unifier and P6 projects as well as an inventory of
proprietary tools and accelerators specifically for the capital projects
industry. Known for their ability to deliver across multiple industry sectors,
Enstoa's team of functional and technical experts will work closely with
Deloitte's Capital Projects, Organization Change and Primavera teams to deliver
enterprise transformations that drive value, accelerate time to market and bring
deep industry insights to customers.
About Enstoa
Enstoa is a leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, providing
innovative products and services to organizations around the world managing and
maintaining multi-billion dollar construction programs. By enhancing
communication, streamlining processes and deploying data for fact-based
management, we enable organizations to reinvest resources previously spent on
managing disparate information into what really matters for them. Enstoa
achieves this through a combination of breakthrough software innovation, systems
integration, and internal cultural change devoted to unlocking individual, team,
and organizational productivity. Follow Enstoa
on Twitter and LinkedIn. http://www.enstoa.com
About Deloitte
Deloitte, one of Canada's leading professional services firms, provides audit,
tax, consulting, and financial advisory services. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario
limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu Limited.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private
company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is
a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for
a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Limited and its member firms.
Press Contacts
Kerry Foley
Enstoa
kfoley(at)enstoa.com
