Brookfield Asset Management Notice of 2017 Q3 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)



BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to

participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call

& Webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss

with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.



These results will be released on November 9th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

and will be available following the release on our website

at www.brookfield.com "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be

Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.



To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in

North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately

10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live

at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bam20171109.html. For those unable to

participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and

available until midnight December 9th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please

call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1744#).



Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with over

$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year

history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable

power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public

and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York,

Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA,

respectively.



For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:





Claire Holland Linda Northwood

Communications & Media Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 369-8236 Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: claire.holland(at)brookfield.com Email: linda.northwood(at)brookfield.com







