Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 23 October 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global

design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has repurchased

55,350 of its own shares in the period from 16 October 2017 up to and including

20 October 2017 at an average price of ?17.98. This is in accordance with the

repurchase and covering existing option plans announced on 29 September 2017.

The consideration of this repurchase was ? 0.99 million.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 134,160

shares for a total consideration of ? 2.42 million.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens(at)arcadis.com



ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Joost Slooten

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: joost.slooten(at)arcadis.com





REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside

information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse

Regulation.





ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built

assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design,

consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership

with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the

lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in

over 70 countries that generate ?3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat

with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing



cities around the world. www.arcadis.com



