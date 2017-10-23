CSE: 2017-1012 - Delist - Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (PVO)

ID: 564807

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- The common shares of Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, October 23, 2017.



Pivotal Therapeutics is currently suspended.



Date: Market close, October 23, 2017



Symbol: PVO







Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





