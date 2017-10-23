/ Investment Services & Trading

CSE: 2017-1012 - Delist - Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (PVO)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- The common shares of Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, October 23, 2017.

Pivotal Therapeutics is currently suspended.

Date: Market close, October 23, 2017

Symbol: PVO



