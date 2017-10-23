CSE: 2017-1012 - Delist - Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. (PVO)
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- The common shares of Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, October 23, 2017.
Pivotal Therapeutics is currently suspended.
Date: Market close, October 23, 2017
Symbol: PVO
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
More information:http://www.thecse.comKeywords (optional):
:canadian-securities-exchange-cse
, Company information / Profile:PressRelease by Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 23.10.2017 - 20:13 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 564807
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 24
mal aufgerufen.
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen