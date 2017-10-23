Qylur Intelligent Systems Appoints AMD's Jim Anderson to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Qylur Intelligent Systems, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based company providing artificial intelligence (AI)-based entry security solutions to public venues, announced today that Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Computing and Graphics Business, is joining its board of directors.



Qylur's Founder and CEO Lisa Dolev said of the appointment: "Leading the creation of technologies that combine industrial hardware and a full-stack software platform to bring about deep learning-based intelligent machines is a task for well-rounded and passionate visionaries. Jim's extensive industry experience and leadership in driving businesses to profitability, as well as his shared vision and passion for developing AI and intelligent machines platforms, will be invaluable to Qylur. We're excited to have Jim join our board and help us develop Qylur's current and future businesses."



"I'm delighted to join Qylur's board," said Mr. Anderson. "Qylur is a leader in applying the latest AI to industrial applications, and one of the few Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) companies with an operational product and clear opportunities to scale up its technology into other sectors."



Before joining AMD, Mr. Anderson was with Intel Corporation, where he completed the acquisition and successful integration of the Axxia processor business from Broadcom Limited. Mr. Anderson has also held a variety of senior leadership positions spanning strategic planning, marketing, engineering, sales, and general management at major public companies such as Broadcom Limited (formerly, Avago Technologies) and LSI Corporation.



Mr. Anderson holds numerous academic degrees, including an MBA and Master of Science in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Mr. Anderson holds four patents for innovations in computer architecture.









