(firmenpresse) - Sebastian and Millicent has launched a new line of luxury lingerie for everyone, everyday. There are five pillars of the proposition, including lingerie that helps people to look amazing, and offer the best of all worlds with high quality service and a range of designs.



The first aim of the new proposition is to help customers to look and feel their best, regardless of who they are. With their new line, size, shape, age and budget are no limit to customers looking and feeling their best.



It was created to have wow factor, with fashion that also fits in a range of everyday styles. Having the right lingerie can help people to go through their day with high levels of self confidence, and this is something that the company aspires to.



One of the things that sets the company apart from its competition is the service thats the best of all worlds. It prides itself on expert face to face advice and consultations, combined with a slick online service that makes it easy to track down and find the right product.



In addition to this, the company offers a range of designers that is also the best of all worlds. Whether its a timeless iconic classic, a hidden treasure, or an exclusive first from its design house, it offers leading styles and designs for every customer.



The bespoke designer lingerie service allows customers to design their own unique lingerie for the ultimate luxury and ideal fit. This includes underwear, loungewear, and shapewear.



A full range of products is available on the Sebastian and Millicent site, and includes a variety of different shapes, colors and sizes. Designs include the Tanga in Papaya by Violet & Wren, the Catherine Nursing Bra by Lorna Drew, and high waisted shorts of all varieties.



