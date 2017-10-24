Flamingo Bloom Tea Opens Flagship Tsim Sha Tsui Branch With Warming Winter Drinks And Egg Waffles

ID: 564823

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Flamingo Bloom took Hong Kong by storm when it debuted its handcrafted floral teas in Central this July. Thanks to the incredible support of trendy Hongkongers, Flamingo Bloom is excited to announce the opening of a second flagship location in Tsim Sha Tsui. On 31 October, the new branch will debut on Cameron Road with a slew of new winter drinks, sweet snacks, and enticing promotions.



Decked out in vibrant colours and decorative surf boards, the new 1,049-square-foot address is nearly double the size of the Stanley Street salon and provides lots of extra seating. In addition to the larger space, the café's tropical island vibe provides a much-needed urban sanctuary, where customers can escape from the daily grind, chill out, and feel like they're on holiday.



With winter just around the corner, tea lovers can look forward to an enhanced menu full of nourishing hot teas, such as the highly aromatic, fresh Australia Blush Pear x Jasmine Tea or Lemon with freshly ground Ginger x your choice of tea base, such as Jasmine Tips Green, Honey Orchid Black, Highland Oolong and Chrysanthemum Pu'er. Prefer it over ice? Not to worry: Most Flamingo Bloom teas can be prepared hot or cold, according to your preference.



Specialising in healthy, all-natural floral teas, Flamingo Bloom set out to revitalise Hong Kong's time-honoured tea culture when it debuted on Stanley Street in July 2017.



The salon's teas provide antioxidant, calming and nutritional benefits thanks to the use of quality leaves, cane sugar, natural boba pearls, double-purified water, and smashed fresh fruits. While many tea and pressed juice shops simply extract fruit juice and discard all of the fibre, Flaming Bloom incorporates these healthy fruit microelements, because they are jam-packed with nutrients, vitamins and detoxification properties to promote a healthy digestive system.



And to make the new opening even sweeter, Flaming Bloom's Tsim Sha Tsui menu offers another Hong Kong favourite: Bubble waffles with ice-cream. First, choose from four ice cream flavours: Cookies & Cream, Milk Chocolate, Bitter Sweet Matcha, or Strawberry Fields. Next comes the decadent toppings, including Pink Salted Milk Cap, Oreo Crumbs, and Double Matcha Sticks.









*While supplies last

**Least expensive drink 50% off; Not applicable for delivery offers



For more information on Flamingo Bloom, please visit and follow us on Facebook () and Instagram ((at)flamingobloomhk).



Launched in July 2017, Flamingo Bloom is a tea salon concept that modernizes Chinese tea culture by offering handcrafted floral loose-leaf teas that are packed with antioxidants and all-natural ingredients. Our premium loose-leaf teas have been carefully sourced and contain no synthetic flavours, powders, or unnatural colouring. While most grab-and-go tea shops produce their teas behind closed doors, our modern tea salons are designed to promote transparency. Customers can watch our tea-baristas in action at the open bar and know exactly what goes into each cup. Opened in October 2017, the Tsim Sha Tsui Flagship salon expands the repertoire with warming winter teas, bubble waffles, and ice cream.



For high-resolution images, please go to



G/F, 18 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Tel: 5178 7067 | E:



Sun - Thur: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Fri - Sat, Eve of Public Holiday: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm



G/F, 50B Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong

Tel: 5177 8255 | E:



Facebook/Instagram: (at)flamingobloomhk |



Image Available:

Image Available:







For more information and high-resolution images or interview opportunities, please contact:



Louisa Wong

T: +852 9028 5578

E:



Blue Tsang

T: +852 6579 1071

E:



