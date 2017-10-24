Get The Best LED Torch Powerful Tactical Flashlight Durable Camping Hiking Gear

Various

(firmenpresse) - J5 Tactical, a company specializing in high-quality flashlights, launched an updated version of their highly-popular J5 Tactical V1-PRO flashlight. Made of high-durability aluminum and featuring a high-intensity, adjustable LED light, the flashlight is ideal for various outdoor activities.



J5 Tactical is a company specializing in high-quality flashlights for camping, hiking, survival and other purposes. All J5 Tactical products are light weight and made of durable materials for improved shock and impact resistance. Their quality have made them a popular choice for hunters, fishermen, police officers and anyone else looking for a durable, high-intensity tactical flashlight.



The company has announced an updated version of its popular J5 V1-PRO flashlight. The new model comes with a high-intensity LED light ensuring high visibility for up to 600 feet, with a three-mode adjustable focus for improved versatility.



The flashlight has been redesigned for ultimate portability, with a total length of only 4 inches and a width of 1.123 inches. To prevent slipping, the J5 V1-PRO features a solid grip with a skid proof design, making it ideal for cycling, fishing, hunting or cycling in all types of weather.



J5 Tactical strives to provide high-autonomy flashlights for active outdoors use. The latest model is powered by a single AA battery ensuring up to one hour of high-intensity bright light or up to two weeks of moderate light for everyday use.



The recent update is part of the companys continuous efforts to provide high-quality tactical flashlights and torches.



A satisfied customer said: This flashlight offers awesome light and has a very compact design which makes it easy to keep anywhere. Its really easy to focus one-handed and very bright, even with a normal AA battery. The button has a nice feel as well, I assume it will last quite some time. Overall I think J5 did a great job selecting quality components and putting them in a solid package. Ill definitely be back for more.





