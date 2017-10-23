Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Launches $50 Million Underwritten Initial Public Offering (ASX: TLX)

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals
Limited (Telix, the Company), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on
the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted
radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR), is pleased to
announce the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO or Offer) to raise A$50
million.
The IPO is an offer by Telix for the issue of 77.0 million shares at $0.65 per
share and is fully underwritten by the Lead Managers, Taylor Collison Limited
and Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited. The IPO has been strongly supported by
the Company's existing shareholders, which include both industry partners and
domestic institutional investors, such as Acorn Capital, CVC, Monash Investors,
Viburnum Funds, Allan Moss and Alium Capital Management. With this Offer, Telix
will further strengthen its Australian and international institutional
shareholder base, including the addition of Fidelity International. Fidelity
International is a cornerstone investor in the IPO and will hold approximately
10% of the issued capital of the Company upon completion of the IPO.
Telix is Chaired by ex-Macquarie Bank Chairman Mr. Kevin McCann AM. The Board of
Directors consists of Caledonia Investments co-founder Dr. Mark Nelson (Non-
executive Director) and Mr. Oliver Buck (Non-executive Director), co-founder and
member of the Supervisory Board of ITM Group, a global leader in the production
of medical isotopes. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andreas Kluge, and
Co-Founder and CEO Christian Behrenbruch are appointed as Executive Directors.
Dr. Behrenbruch commented, "With our portfolio of highly-promising clinical
programs in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer, Telix is uniquely
More information:
positioned for global leadership in the fast-growing field of MTR. We have
excellent patient data underpinning our development programs, a highly
experienced clinical development team and meaningful partnerships with thought
leaders in the field. This financing will enable the company to reach several
major development and commercial milestones over the next 24 months."
The offer of new fully paid ordinary shares by Telix Pharmaceuticals is made
under a prospectus lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission (ASIC) on 16 October 2017. The Offer comprises a Retail Offer and an
Institutional Offer.
Australian-resident retail investors are eligible to apply for shares under the
Retail Offer via the Offer website at www.telixpharma.com/IPO.
The Offer is expected to close on or around 8 November 2017 and Telix is
expected to commence trading on ASX on 15 November 2017, under the ticker "TLX".
The prospectus is available to Australian-resident investors via the Telix
website at www.telixpharma.com/IPO.
For further information about the IPO, please contact:
For further information about Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and the IPO, please
refer to the prospectus. Potential investors should carefully consider the
prospectus and investment risk factors before deciding whether to acquire
shares. Please note that the offer of shares under the IPO will be made in, or
accompanied by, a copy of the prospectus and anyone who wants to acquire Telix
shares under the IPO will need to complete an application form that will be in
or will accompany the prospectus.
