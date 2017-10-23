Business News

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Launches $50 Million Underwritten Initial Public Offering (ASX: TLX)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals

Limited (Telix, the Company), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on

the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted

radiopharmaceuticals or "molecularly-targeted radiation" (MTR), is pleased to

announce the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO or Offer) to raise A$50

million.



The IPO is an offer by Telix for the issue of 77.0 million shares at $0.65 per

share and is fully underwritten by the Lead Managers, Taylor Collison Limited

and Wilsons Corporate Finance Limited. The IPO has been strongly supported by

the Company's existing shareholders, which include both industry partners and

domestic institutional investors, such as Acorn Capital, CVC, Monash Investors,

Viburnum Funds, Allan Moss and Alium Capital Management. With this Offer, Telix

will further strengthen its Australian and international institutional

shareholder base, including the addition of Fidelity International. Fidelity

International is a cornerstone investor in the IPO and will hold approximately

10% of the issued capital of the Company upon completion of the IPO.



Telix is Chaired by ex-Macquarie Bank Chairman Mr. Kevin McCann AM. The Board of

Directors consists of Caledonia Investments co-founder Dr. Mark Nelson (Non-

executive Director) and Mr. Oliver Buck (Non-executive Director), co-founder and

member of the Supervisory Board of ITM Group, a global leader in the production

of medical isotopes. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andreas Kluge, and

Co-Founder and CEO Christian Behrenbruch are appointed as Executive Directors.



Dr. Behrenbruch commented, "With our portfolio of highly-promising clinical

programs in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer, Telix is uniquely



positioned for global leadership in the fast-growing field of MTR. We have

excellent patient data underpinning our development programs, a highly

experienced clinical development team and meaningful partnerships with thought

leaders in the field. This financing will enable the company to reach several

major development and commercial milestones over the next 24 months."



The offer of new fully paid ordinary shares by Telix Pharmaceuticals is made

under a prospectus lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission (ASIC) on 16 October 2017. The Offer comprises a Retail Offer and an

Institutional Offer.



Australian-resident retail investors are eligible to apply for shares under the

Retail Offer via the Offer website at www.telixpharma.com/IPO.



The Offer is expected to close on or around 8 November 2017 and Telix is

expected to commence trading on ASX on 15 November 2017, under the ticker "TLX".

The prospectus is available to Australian-resident investors via the Telix

website at www.telixpharma.com/IPO.



For further information about the IPO, please contact:



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Offer Information Line : 1800 262 299 (within Australia) or +61 1800 262 299 |

|(outside Australia) between 9:00am and 5:00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday during |

|the Offer Period |

| |

| |

| |

| Corporate Contact: Investor and Media Relations: |

| |

| Dr. Christian Behrenbruch Kyahn Williamson |

| CEO Head of Investor Relations |

| Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited WE Buchan |

| Email: chris(at)telixpharma.com Email: kwilliamson(at)buchanwe.com.au |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



For further information about Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and the IPO, please

refer to the prospectus. Potential investors should carefully consider the

prospectus and investment risk factors before deciding whether to acquire

shares. Please note that the offer of shares under the IPO will be made in, or

accompanied by, a copy of the prospectus and anyone who wants to acquire Telix

shares under the IPO will need to complete an application form that will be in

or will accompany the prospectus.









Source: Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited via GlobeNewswire











