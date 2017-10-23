uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing
transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, such as
hemophilia B, Huntington's disease and congestive heart failure, today announced
that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its
ordinary shares. All ordinary shares to be sold in the offering will be offered
by uniQure. In addition, uniQure intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares at the public
offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is
subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to
whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms
of the offering.
Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for
the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The securities described above are being offered by uniQure pursuant to its
shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216701) filed with the
Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2017, as amended on May
15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 26, 2017. A preliminary
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will
be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at
http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus
supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be
obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal
Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132
or by email at Syndicate(at)Leerink.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention:
Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or
by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus(at)evercore.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all,
will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with
potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated gene
therapy technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered
gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and
cardiovascular diseases.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within
the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and that
involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation,
statements regarding our anticipated offering and other statements including the
words "may," "will","intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or
expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which
constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual
results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including: the
uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public
offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, continued interest in our rare
disease portfolio, the ability to develop our product candidates and
technologies, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic
conditions, and other risks as are set forth in uniQure's Annual Report on Form
10-K and other reports filed by uniQure with the SEC. uniQure undertakes no
obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in
this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring
after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future
developments or otherwise.
uniQure Contacts
For Investors:
Maria Cantor
Direct : +339-970-7536
Mobile: 617-680-9452
m.cantor(at)uniQure.com
Eva M. Mulder
Direct: +31 20 240 6103
Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 70
e.mulder(at)uniQure.com
For Media:
Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7758
Mobile: 339-223-8541
t.malone(at)uniqure.com
