uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing

transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, such as

hemophilia B, Huntington's disease and congestive heart failure, today announced

that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its

ordinary shares. All ordinary shares to be sold in the offering will be offered

by uniQure. In addition, uniQure intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day

option to purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares at the public

offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is

subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to

whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms

of the offering.



Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for

the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.



The securities described above are being offered by uniQure pursuant to its

shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216701) filed with the

Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2017, as amended on May

15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 26, 2017. A preliminary

prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will

be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at

http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus

supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be

obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal

Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132

or by email at Syndicate(at)Leerink.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention:



Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or

by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus(at)evercore.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these

securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation

or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the

securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all,

will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying

prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.



About uniQure



uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with

potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated gene

therapy technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered

gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and

cardiovascular diseases.



Forward-Looking Statement



This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within

the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and that

involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation,

statements regarding our anticipated offering and other statements including the

words "may," "will","intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or

expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which

constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual

results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking

statements as a result of various important factors, including: the

uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public

offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, continued interest in our rare

disease portfolio, the ability to develop our product candidates and

technologies, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic

conditions, and other risks as are set forth in uniQure's Annual Report on Form

10-K and other reports filed by uniQure with the SEC. uniQure undertakes no

obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in

this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring

after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future

developments or otherwise.



uniQure Contacts



For Investors:



Maria Cantor

Direct : +339-970-7536

Mobile: 617-680-9452

m.cantor(at)uniQure.com



Eva M. Mulder

Direct: +31 20 240 6103

Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 70

e.mulder(at)uniQure.com



For Media:



Tom Malone

Direct: 339-970-7758

Mobile: 339-223-8541

t.malone(at)uniqure.com











