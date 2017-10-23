Business News

O-I REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; Higher results in Europe and Latin America lead to double-digit increase in earnings per share

O-I REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

Higher results in Europe and Latin America lead to

double-digit increase in earnings per share





PERRYSBURG, Ohio (October 23, 2017) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today

reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

* For the third quarter, earnings from continuing operations were $0.77 per

share (diluted), up 13 percent compared with $0.68 per share in 2016,

primarily driven by improved segment operating profit in Europe and Latin

America, and lower interest and tax expense.

* Net sales were $1.8 billion, an increase of almost 5 percent compared to the

prior year third quarter, primarily due to favorable currency translation.

Price increased 1 percent on a global basis, while shipments were on par

with the prior year.

* Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes were $172 million,

an increase of 12 percent compared with the same period in 2016.

* Segment operating profit of reportable segments[1] for the third quarter of

2017 was $260 million, an increase of 10 percent compared with prior year.

Notable gains were reported in Europe and Latin America which more than

compensated for external weakness in North America. Europe benefited from a

favorable sales mix, a currency tailwind and the receipt of an energy

credit, as expected. The increase in Latin America was driven by a 7 percent

increase in shipments including double-digit gains in Brazil and a reduction

in total systems cost.

* Strategic initiatives in commercial programs and end-to-end supply chain

management continue to generate benefits as planned. Total systems cost

improvements generated approximately $8 million in cost savings during the



third quarter.

* With respect to full year guidance, the Company is narrowing its range for

earnings and reaffirming its target for cash flow.

* The Company agreed to expand its 50-50 joint venture with Constellation

Brands. The joint venture operates a glass container production plant in

Nava, Mexico that provides bottles exclusively for Constellation's adjacent

brewery. The newly-expanded relationship provides for the addition of a

fifth furnace at the plant and extends the term of the joint venture

agreement ten years, to 2034.

"We are seeing significant progress on O-I's transformation to deliver increased

sustainable shareholder value as we continue to execute on our strategy with

focus, discipline and accountability," said Andres Lopez, CEO. "Our rigorous

approach is implemented by an entire organization focused on maximizing

performance at the enterprise level and incentivized under a single set of

metrics. In the quarter, O-I demonstrated its resiliency in the face of well-

known, challenging external conditions in the Americas by delivering a seventh

consecutive quarter of earnings results in line with, or exceeding, our

guidance."



Commenting on the strategic partnership with Constellation, Andres Lopez

continued, "We are excited about the growth that will be enabled through our

continued and expanded relationship with Constellation. This investment will

allow both companies to realize additional attractive opportunities in Mexican

beer exports to the U.S, leveraging the success at the joint venture's highly-

efficient factory in Nava, while bolstering O-I's relationship with a key

strategic customer."





Third Quarter 2017 Results



Net sales in the third quarter of 2017 were $1.8 billion, an increase of almost

5 percent compared to the prior year third quarter. On a global basis, the

improvement in net sales was due to a 1 percent increase in price and favorable

currency translation.



In the third quarter, in Latin America, sales volumes increased 5 percent from

the prior year mainly due to higher beer and spirits shipments. Shipments in

Mexico continue to increase at mid-single digit rates and shipments in Brazil

are up markedly, providing further evidence of recovery.



Sales volume in Asia Pacific increased 5 percent in the third quarter, primarily

due to higher beer shipments in Australia. In Europe, sales volumes increased 1

percent mainly due to favorable product mix as shipments were flat. Consistent

with ongoing trends, North America sales volume declined due to lower shipments,

primarily in beer.



The Company continues to mitigate the impact of the ongoing decline in megabeer

in the U.S. by positioning itself to benefit from the growing market of U.S.

beer imports through its joint venture with Constellation Brands and long-term

sales contracts in Mexico. This position has been strengthened through today's

announcement regarding the extension and further expansion of this joint

venture.



The Company continues to make solid progress on executing its strategic

initiatives. The Company's focus on total systems cost contributed approximately

$8 million in cost savings in the third quarter, leading to a year-to-date total

of $26 million.



Segment operating profit was $260 million in the third quarter, 10 percent

higher than the prior year third quarter.



* Europe reported segment operating profit of $81 million, which was $17

million, or 27 percent, higher than the prior year quarter. Much of the

increase was due to the receipt of an energy credit in third quarter of

2017, as expected, whereas Europe received a similar energy credit in the

fourth quarter of the prior year. Setting aside the energy credit, Europe is

performing well, driven by a favorable sales mix, the benefits of strategic

initiatives and the positive impact of currency translation.



* Segment operating profit for North America was $75 million in the quarter, a

decline of $4 million compared with the third quarter of 2016. Cost

inflation was essentially offset by price in the quarter. Lower sales

volume, primarily in beer, reduced segment operating profit by $9 million

compared to the prior year. Joint venture equity earnings and benefits from

total system costs initiatives favorably impacted third quarter performance.



* Latin America reported segment operating profit of $84 million, exceeding

the prior year quarter by $10 million or almost 14 percent. The region

benefitted by $5 million from the increase in sales volumes, primarily in

Brazil and Mexico. Favorable currency translation added $3 million compared

to the prior year quarter. Inflation in the quarter was essentially

recovered by price. The region continues to benefit from successfully

addressing total systems costs.



* Segment operating profit in Asia Pacific was $20 million, similar to the

third quarter of the prior year. Asia Pacific benefited from increased sales

volumes, while higher prices compensated for inflation in the quarter. To

meet customers' evolving demand, the region has been undertaking more intra-

regional and cross-regional shipments, leading to higher supply chain costs.



Corporate and other costs were $25 million in the third quarter, in line with

amounts reported in the first half of the year.



Deleveraging and refinancing actions over the past 12 months are yielding

tangible benefits to the bottom line. Net interest expense in the quarter was

$63 million, down $3 million from the third quarter of 2016.



The Company reported third quarter 2017 earnings of $0.77 per share (diluted),

exceeding management's guidance of $0.70 to $0.75 per share, and 13 percent

higher than in the third quarter of 2016.



Expansion of Strategic Joint Venture with Constellation Brands



The Company has agreed to expand its 50-50 joint venture with Constellation

Brands, Inc. The joint venture, established in 2014, operates a glass container

production plant in Nava, Mexico. The plant provides bottles exclusively for

Constellation's adjacent brewery, which brews a leading portfolio of Mexican

beer brands for export to the United States, the fastest growing category in

beer in the U.S.



The original joint venture agreement included the expansion of the glass

production plant from one furnace to four furnaces by 2018. The initial

expansion plans have been progressing as scheduled, with three furnaces

currently in operation. The fourth furnace is expected to be operational in the

first half of 2018.



To meet rising demand from Constellation's adjacent brewery, the newly-expanded

relationship provides for the addition of a fifth furnace, which is expected to

be operational by the end of 2019. Following the installation of the fifth

furnace, the Nava plant will be the largest, most modern glass container factory

in the world.



This capacity expansion, which is estimated to cost approximately $140 million,

will be financed by equal contributions from both partners.



In recognition of the strong, value-add contributions from both partners, the

term of the joint venture agreement was extended for ten additional years, to

2034.



Outlook



The Company continues to de-risk its pension plans. In the fourth quarter of

2017, the Company intends to annuitize more of its pension plans in North

America, which is expected to result in non-cash charges in excess of $100

million.



The Company expects reported earnings from continuing operations attributable to

the company (diluted) for the full year 2017 to be in the range of $0.90 to

$1.86 per share, which largely reflects variability with respect to the

aforementioned pension settlement charges.



Excluding certain items that management considers not representative of ongoing

operations, adjusted earnings per share[2] for full year 2017 are expected to be

in the range of $2.60 to $2.65, which narrows prior guidance, while modestly

increasing the midpoint.



The Company continues to expect cash provided by continuing operating activities

for 2017 to be approximately $750 million and adjusted free cash flow[3] to be

approximately $365 million. The earnings and cash flow guidance ranges reflect

uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions and currency rates, among other external

factors.





Conference Call Scheduled for Oct. 24, 2017

O-I CEO Andres Lopez and CFO Jan Bertsch will conduct a conference call to

discuss the Company's latest results on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at 8:00 a.m.

EDT. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials,

will be available on the O-I website,

www.o-i.com/investors, in the Webcasts and Presentations section.



The conference call also may be accessed by dialing 888-733-1701 (U.S. and

Canada) or 706-634-4943 (international) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on Oct. 24. Ask for

the O-I conference call. A replay of the call will be available on the O-I

website, www.o-i.com/investors, for a year following the call.



Contact: Sasha Sekpeh, 567-336-5128 - O-I Investor Relations

Kristin Kelley, 567-336-2395 - O-I Corporate Communications



O-I news releases are available on the O-I website at www.o-i.com.



O-I's fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call is currently scheduled for

Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. EST.



About O-I



Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container

manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and

beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2016 and employs

more than 27,000 people at 79 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters

in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-

building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information,

visit o-i.com.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are measures of its

historical or future financial performance that are not calculated and presented

in accordance with GAAP, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. Management

believes that its presentation and use of certain non-GAAP financial measures,

including adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating

profit, segment operating profit margin and adjusted free cash flow, provide

relevant and useful supplemental financial information, which is widely used by

analysts and investors, as well as by management in assessing both consolidated

and business unit performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the

most directly comparable GAAP measures and should be considered supplemental in

nature and should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more

important than comparable GAAP measures.



Adjusted earnings relates to net earnings from continuing operations

attributable to the Company, exclusive of items management considers not

representative of ongoing operations because such items are not reflective of

the Company's principal business activity, which is glass container production.

Adjusted earnings are divided by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

to derive adjusted earnings per share. Segment operating profit relates to

earnings from continuing operations before interest expense (net), provision for

income taxes and is also exclusive of items management considers not

representative of ongoing operations. Segment operating profit margin is segment

operating profit divided by segment net sales. Management uses adjusted

earnings, adjusted earnings per share, segment operating profit and segment

operating profit margin to evaluate its period-over-period operating performance

because it believes this provides a useful supplemental measure of the results

of operations of its principal business activity by excluding items that are not

reflective of such operations. Adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share,

segment operating profit and segment operating profit margin may be useful to

investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company's

business as these measures eliminate items that are not reflective of its

principal business activity.



Further, adjusted free cash flow relates to cash provided by continuing

operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment plus

asbestos-related payments. Management uses adjusted free cash flow to evaluate

its period-over-period cash generation performance because it believes this

provides a useful supplemental measure related to its principal business

activity. Adjusted free cash flow may be useful to investors to assist in

understanding the comparability of cash flows generated by the Company's

principal business activity. Since a significant majority of the Company's

asbestos-related claims are expected to be received in the next ten years,

adjusted free cash flow may help investors to evaluate the long-term cash

generation ability of the Company's principal business activity as these

asbestos-related payments decline. It should not be inferred that the entire

adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures,

since the Company has mandatory debt service requirements and other non-

discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Management

uses non-GAAP information principally for internal reporting, forecasting,

budgeting and calculating compensation payments.



The Company routinely posts important information on its website - www.o-

i.com/investors.



[1] Segment operating profit of reportable segments ("segment operating profit")

is a non-GAAP financial measure. See tables included in this release for a

reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

[2] See table entitled Reconciliation to Expected Adjusted Earnings - FY17 and

4Q17 Forecasts.

[3] Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash

provided by continuing operating activities less additions to property, plant

and equipment plus asbestos-related payments (all components as determined in

accordance with GAAP). See table entitled Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash

Flow.



