Telix Pharmaceuticals and ANMI Partner for Prostate Cancer Imaging

MELBOURNE, Australia and LIÈGE, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix

Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix, Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical

company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based

on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or molecularly-targeted radiation (MTR), is

pleased to announce that it has entered into a development and commercialization

partnership with Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients SA (ANMI).



Under the terms of the agreement, Telix and ANMI will partner to commercialise

ANMI's 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA (68Ga-PSMA-11) kit (Kit), a proven technology used to

accurately image and stage metastatic prostate cancer, in the US market. Telix

will also offer the Kit on a worldwide basis as a companion diagnostic imaging

agent to the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic (TLX-591)1. The agreement

includes filing a Drug Master File (DMF) for the Kit, and completion of the

necessary clinical trials to obtain marketing authorisation from the US Food and

Drug Administration (FDA).



68Ga-PSMA-11 is a proven technology solution for the accurate imaging and

staging of metastatic prostate cancer. PSMA-11 (also known as DKFZ-112) is a

small molecule that binds to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a well-

validated target that is highly expressed in both localised and metastatic

prostate cancer, including castrate-resistant prostate cancer. PSMA-11

radiolabelled with 68Ga (gallium) is a convenient and clinically efficient

approach to imaging prostate cancer with Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

PSMA is also targeted by Telix to treat prostate cancer with 177Lu (lutetium).



Telix Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, "ANMI's 'shake and

inject' kit allows for the rapid, room-temperature labelling of the PSMA-11



ligand with gallium. This has become a well-proven approach for imaging prostate

cancer and ANMI's technology makes the process extremely efficient in the

clinical setting. ANMI's radiochemists are the best and brightest in the

industry and we are pleased to be working with the team to tackle prostate

cancer."



ANMI Co-Founder and CEO Ludovic Wouters noted, "Prostate cancer affects one in

eight men in the US3 and the market opportunity is very significant. We are

pleased to be working with Telix to deliver our solution to patients in the US."

ANMI Co-Founder and CSO Dr. Sam Voccia added, "Telix is building a portfolio of

diagnostic and therapeutic urology products that we believe will help to drive

physician interest and market share for our products."



As part of the implementation of the agreement, Telix and ANMI will establish a

joint-venture (JV) company, with ANMI selling Kits to the JV on an exclusive

basis for the US Market. Telix will be appointed as the sales and marketing

partner to the JV, via the Company's US subsidiary.



About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited



Telix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development

of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals

or molecularly-targeted radiation (MTR). The Company is developing an advanced

portfolio of oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in

renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. For more information

visit www.telixpharma.com.



About ANMI SA



ANMI SA is a precursor supplier for radiometal labelled radiopharmaceuticals and

a global service provider in the nuclear medicine field, located in Liège,

Belgium. ANMI has developed innovative solutions to facilitate the scalable

synthesis of "theranostic" radiopharmaceuticals and to ease their daily

production in hospitals. ANMI's vision is focused on increasing patient access

to new highly specific theranostic radiopharmaceuticals through streamlined and

cost-effective production processes. For more information visit www.anmi.be



About Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)



PSMA is a cancer target (cell surface antigen) that is highly upregulated in

prostate cancer cells but has relatively little presence in normal tissues. PSMA

is a highly validated and promising target for a range of diagnostic and

therapeutic strategies in prostate cancer.



About PSMA-11



PSMA-11 is a small molecule (ligand) that targets and binds to PSMA. When

radiolabelled with an isotope such as 68Ga (gallium), metastatic prostate cancer

can be imaged using Positron Emission Tomography (PET) with excellent

sensitivity and specificity. PET is a highly effective and widely used imaging

modality in the management of cancer.



About ANMI's PSMA-11 kit



ANMI's PSMA-11 kit is the first kit for direct labelling of a PSMA-targeting

molecule with 68Ga. The kit utilises proprietary chemistry to enable robust and

reliable radiolabelling at room temperature in less than 5 minutes. ANMI's PSMA-

11 kit is currently under clinical development in Europe.4



1 Either directly with ANMI or in cooperation with ANMI's network of global

distribution partners

2 J Nucl Med 2017; 58:67S-76S - DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.116.186767

3 Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCT): https://www.pcf.org/c/about-the-prostate-

cancer-foundation/

4 None of ANMI or Telix's products currently have marketing authorization in the

US, EU or any other territory.



Investor and Media Contacts:



Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Kyahn Williamson

Head of Investor Communication

WE Buchan

(at): kwilliamson(at)buchanwe.com.au



ANMI SA

Ludovic Wouters

CEO

ANMI SA

lwouters(at)anmi.be









