Corning to Showcase Latest in Pharmaceutical Glass Technologies at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany

Benefits of Corning Valor(TM) Glass, an advancement in the storage and delivery

of injectable drugs, to be demonstrated



CORNING, N.Y., October 23, 2017 - Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced it

will exhibit Corning Valor(TM) Glass at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany,

Oct. 24 - 26.



Valor Glass was announced in late July, in collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK)

and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), as a remarkable new glass technology. Valor Glass

mitigates several longstanding issues with the performance of current

pharmaceutical glass packaging and will be displayed in the InnoPack Zone, Stand

No. 42G32.



Valor Glass offers benefits to both pharmaceutical manufacturers and to patients

receiving injections because it:



* Offers superior chemical durability with low extractable concentrations,

making Valor Glass containers ideally suited to eliminate delamination and

protect drug products. Glass delamination can cause adverse patient events

and lead to costly corporate recalls for drug manufacturers

* Resists damage and breakage during pharmaceutical processing and transit, as

well as during in-home and clinical settings

* Prevents cracks that may lead to contamination, loss of sterility, or

product recalls

* Substantially reduces particulate generation during bulk filling operations,

thereby reducing the risk of particle contamination

* Enables smoother filling operations with fewer glass-related interventions



"We are excited to showcase Valor Glass for the first time at an industry event.

The response from the industry and our customers since we announced Valor Glass

in July has been exceptional," said Ron Verkleeren, general manager and vice

president of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "We are leveraging our

expertise in glass science, optical physics, vapor deposition, precision



forming, and extrusion to deliver a 21(st)-century glass to protect medicines."



Pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturers are encouraged to visit the Corning

booth to learn more about Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies' portfolio.

Corning representatives will be available to discuss more about Valor Glass'

benefits and will conduct live Valor Glass demonstrations in the booth.



Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are based on

current expectations and assumptions about Corning's financial results and

business operations, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties

include: the effect of global political, economic and business

conditions; conditions in the financial and credit markets; currency

fluctuations; tax rates; product demand and industry capacity; competition;

reliance on a concentrated customer base; manufacturing efficiencies; cost

reductions; availability of critical components and materials; new product

commercialization; pricing fluctuations and changes in the mix of sales between

premium and non-premium products; new plant start-up or restructuring costs;

possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, armed

conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, adverse weather

conditions, or major health concerns; adequacy of insurance; equity company

activities; acquisition and divestiture activities; the level of excess or

obsolete inventory; the rate of technology change; the ability to enforce

patents; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel;

stock price fluctuations; and adverse litigation or regulatory

developments. These and other risk factors are detailed in Corning's filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak

only as of the day that they are made, and Corning undertakes no obligation to

update them in light of new information or future events.



Digital Media Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company

websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning

Incorporated ("Corning") wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested

parties that it intends to use its website

(http://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish

important information about the company, including information that may be

deemed material to investors. The list of websites and social media channels

that the company uses may be updated on Corning's media and website from time to

time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to

review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media

channels as described above, in addition to the company's SEC filings, press

releases, conference calls, and webcasts.



About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials

science, with a 166-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning

applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and

optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities

to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance

people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique

combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based

relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.





Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company

to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers

capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets

include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology,

automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products

include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for

advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity

solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to

accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and

trucks.



Media Relations Contacts:

Lee Bansil

(607) 974-7341

bansill(at)corning.com



Chelsea Tracy-Zelko

(607) 974-4450

tracycr(at)corning.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

(607) 974-6716

nicholsoas(at)corning.com



