Benefits of Corning Valor(TM) Glass, an advancement in the storage and delivery
of injectable drugs, to be demonstrated
CORNING, N.Y., October 23, 2017 - Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced it
will exhibit Corning Valor(TM) Glass at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany,
Oct. 24 - 26.
Valor Glass was announced in late July, in collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK)
and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), as a remarkable new glass technology. Valor Glass
mitigates several longstanding issues with the performance of current
pharmaceutical glass packaging and will be displayed in the InnoPack Zone, Stand
No. 42G32.
Valor Glass offers benefits to both pharmaceutical manufacturers and to patients
receiving injections because it:
* Offers superior chemical durability with low extractable concentrations,
making Valor Glass containers ideally suited to eliminate delamination and
protect drug products. Glass delamination can cause adverse patient events
and lead to costly corporate recalls for drug manufacturers
* Resists damage and breakage during pharmaceutical processing and transit, as
well as during in-home and clinical settings
* Prevents cracks that may lead to contamination, loss of sterility, or
product recalls
* Substantially reduces particulate generation during bulk filling operations,
thereby reducing the risk of particle contamination
* Enables smoother filling operations with fewer glass-related interventions
"We are excited to showcase Valor Glass for the first time at an industry event.
The response from the industry and our customers since we announced Valor Glass
in July has been exceptional," said Ron Verkleeren, general manager and vice
president of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "We are leveraging our
expertise in glass science, optical physics, vapor deposition, precision
More information:
forming, and extrusion to deliver a 21(st)-century glass to protect medicines."
Pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturers are encouraged to visit the Corning
booth to learn more about Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies' portfolio.
Corning representatives will be available to discuss more about Valor Glass'
benefits and will conduct live Valor Glass demonstrations in the booth.
