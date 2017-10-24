(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Design is ready for vehicle implementation in powered recreational and utility
vehicles
CEDAR PARK, TEXAS and BAGLEY, MINNESOTA, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEAM
Industries (TEAM) and Fallbrook Technologies Inc. (Fallbrook) announced today
that TEAM has a production-ready innovative new transmission design for all-
terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility task vehicles (UTV) available to OEMs for
vehicle implementation. The transmission incorporates Fallbrook's NuVinci®
continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology. NuVinci is a platform
technology for a new class of continuously variable transmissions (CVT). It
utilizes spheres instead of gears or belts, and can be deployed in a wide
variety of applications to improve performance and/or system efficiency. TEAM
has an exclusive licensing agreement with Fallbrook for the use of NuVinci CVP
technology in North America and Europe in electric and gasoline light vehicle
applications. TEAM is also working with Fallbrook to provide a source
for NuVinci transmissions in other applications, as well.
"We are one of the largest suppliers, if not the largest, of rubber-belt CVTs in
the ORV [off-road vehicle] market. We continue to drive innovation in this
market, and that is why we are incorporating NuVinci CVP technology into our
product lineup; delivering an advanced drivetrain solution that improves
reliability and provides greater capability over rubber-belt CVTs," said Micah
Ricke, Director of Product Development at TEAM.
"TEAM's new CVP transmission has a variety of innovative or advanced features,"
said Aaron Shagrin, Fallbrook's VP of Licensing and Business Development, "many
of which stem from the incorporation of NuVinci technology. There are no belt or
wear items to replace. It is sealed and needs no periodic lubrication. There is
lower NVH [noise, vibration, and harshness] compared to current belt-CVTs and it
is programmable and tunable for varying conditions or modes. This provides
excellent low-speed drivability with no jerking or stick-slip phenomenon."
TEAM is in active discussions with OEMs and is prepared to begin production to
support OEMs as they integrate it into their vehicles. The feedback from OEMs
who have test driven a NuVinci Optimized(TM) demo vehicle has been extremely
positive. A Product Manager of a major North America OEM stated: "The ride
experience exceeds anything I've ever experienced from a belt CVT, this is the
real deal." "Getting to a production-ready design is a significant
accomplishment," said Sharon A. O'Leary, Fallbrook's president and COO. "We are
pleased to have a partnership with TEAM and it further demonstrates the
scalability and broad potential for commercialization of NuVinci CVP
technology."
For additional information on TEAM's transmission for OEMs, please visit:
www.team-ind.com or contact Micah Ricke, Director of Product Development at TEAM
Industries via email at micahricke(at)team-ind.com.
If there is interest in using TEAM's transmission into a new market and
application, please email: idbusdev(at)nuvinci.com.
About TEAM Industries, Inc.
TEAM Industries is a vertically- integrated engineering and manufacturing
company that has been driving innovation in performance and reliability-
enhancing components for nearly half a century. Headquartered in Bagley, MN,
TEAM offers a complete range of services, from collaboration on new product
designs to custom contract manufacturing. Their principal products include
transmissions and transaxles, axles and four-wheel-drive systems, continuously
variable transmissions (CVTs), and electric vehicle drivetrains. For more
information, visit www.team-ind.com.
About Fallbrook Technologies Inc.
Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci®
continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and
efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared
transmission system. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model and
community through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which
adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development.
Fallbrook licensees are developing products for urban mobility vehicles, cars
and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, industrial equipment, and many other
applications. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds
rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more
information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com.
Trammie Anderson
Fallbrook Technologies
5125195194
trammie.anderson(at)fallbrooktech.com
Micah Ricke, Director of Product Development
TEAM Industries, Inc.
TEAM Industries, Inc.
218-694-3550
micahricke(at)team-ind.com
