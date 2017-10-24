Business News

TEAM Industries Announces New Innovative Transmission Incorporating Fallbrook's NuVinci® CVP Technology

Design is ready for vehicle implementation in powered recreational and utility

vehicles



CEDAR PARK, TEXAS and BAGLEY, MINNESOTA, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEAM

Industries (TEAM) and Fallbrook Technologies Inc. (Fallbrook) announced today

that TEAM has a production-ready innovative new transmission design for all-

terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility task vehicles (UTV) available to OEMs for

vehicle implementation. The transmission incorporates Fallbrook's NuVinci®

continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology. NuVinci is a platform

technology for a new class of continuously variable transmissions (CVT). It

utilizes spheres instead of gears or belts, and can be deployed in a wide

variety of applications to improve performance and/or system efficiency. TEAM

has an exclusive licensing agreement with Fallbrook for the use of NuVinci CVP

technology in North America and Europe in electric and gasoline light vehicle

applications. TEAM is also working with Fallbrook to provide a source

for NuVinci transmissions in other applications, as well.



"We are one of the largest suppliers, if not the largest, of rubber-belt CVTs in

the ORV [off-road vehicle] market. We continue to drive innovation in this

market, and that is why we are incorporating NuVinci CVP technology into our

product lineup; delivering an advanced drivetrain solution that improves

reliability and provides greater capability over rubber-belt CVTs," said Micah

Ricke, Director of Product Development at TEAM.



"TEAM's new CVP transmission has a variety of innovative or advanced features,"

said Aaron Shagrin, Fallbrook's VP of Licensing and Business Development, "many

of which stem from the incorporation of NuVinci technology. There are no belt or

wear items to replace. It is sealed and needs no periodic lubrication. There is

lower NVH [noise, vibration, and harshness] compared to current belt-CVTs and it



is programmable and tunable for varying conditions or modes. This provides

excellent low-speed drivability with no jerking or stick-slip phenomenon."



TEAM is in active discussions with OEMs and is prepared to begin production to

support OEMs as they integrate it into their vehicles. The feedback from OEMs

who have test driven a NuVinci Optimized(TM) demo vehicle has been extremely

positive. A Product Manager of a major North America OEM stated: "The ride

experience exceeds anything I've ever experienced from a belt CVT, this is the

real deal." "Getting to a production-ready design is a significant

accomplishment," said Sharon A. O'Leary, Fallbrook's president and COO. "We are

pleased to have a partnership with TEAM and it further demonstrates the

scalability and broad potential for commercialization of NuVinci CVP

technology."



For additional information on TEAM's transmission for OEMs, please visit:

www.team-ind.com or contact Micah Ricke, Director of Product Development at TEAM

Industries via email at micahricke(at)team-ind.com.



If there is interest in using TEAM's transmission into a new market and

application, please email: idbusdev(at)nuvinci.com.



About TEAM Industries, Inc.



TEAM Industries is a vertically- integrated engineering and manufacturing

company that has been driving innovation in performance and reliability-

enhancing components for nearly half a century. Headquartered in Bagley, MN,

TEAM offers a complete range of services, from collaboration on new product

designs to custom contract manufacturing. Their principal products include

transmissions and transaxles, axles and four-wheel-drive systems, continuously

variable transmissions (CVTs), and electric vehicle drivetrains. For more

information, visit www.team-ind.com.



About Fallbrook Technologies Inc.



Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci®

continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and

efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared

transmission system. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model and

community through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which

adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development.

Fallbrook licensees are developing products for urban mobility vehicles, cars

and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, industrial equipment, and many other

applications. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds

rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more

information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com.



Trammie Anderson

Fallbrook Technologies

5125195194

trammie.anderson(at)fallbrooktech.com



Micah Ricke, Director of Product Development

TEAM Industries, Inc.

218-694-3550

micahricke(at)team-ind.com









