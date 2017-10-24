Business News

Pöyry wins Deltek 2017 ERP Project Implementation Excellence Award

Pöyry PLC Press release 24 October 2017

Pöyry is proud to be the winner of the Deltek 2017 Project Implementation
Excellence Award. Selected from an extensive field of nominations, Pöyry was
recognised by Deltek, a leading global provider of enterprise software and
solutions, for its outstanding achievement in improving business processes and
performance, driving innovation and increasing profitability using Deltek's
solutions.

The Project Implementation Award specifically recognised the way in which Pöyry
rolled out its new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to its 5500
employees in 40 countries. The ERP system, which is based on Deltek's Maconomy
software, has helped to further strengthen the way Pöyry manages its projects,
finances and information across its global operations. Company workflow, cross-
border cooperation, and intercompany processes and transactions have all
improved as a result of the investment, as have transparency, data management
and the overall client experience.

"Our Vision is to be The connected company and this requires us to invest in our
internal systems and processes which all contribute to an excellent client
experience," said Juuso Pajunen, CFO, Pöyry PLC. "The Deltek Project
Implementation Award is further recognition of Pöyry's talented project managers
who deliver over 10,000 projects a year to our energy, industry and
infrastructure clients."

 "Each year at Insight, it's my privilege to stand on stage in front of
thousands of Deltek attendees and recognize several world-class customers and
partners with the Project Excellence Awards," said Mike Corkery, President and
CEO of Deltek.

Additional information:
http://www.poyry.com/
http://www.deltek.com

Juuso Pajunen
CFO, Pöyry PLC
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Rebecca Bleasdale




Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC
Tel: +41 786432613

Did you know? Pöyry's enabling clients to take advantage of digitalisation from
pioneering blockchain technology for the energy sector to intelligent
cybersecurity solutions that protect clients' operations.

About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart
solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net
sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire




