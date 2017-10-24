Business News

Pöyry wins Deltek 2017 ERP Project Implementation Excellence Award

ID: 564835

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Pöyry PLC Press release 24 October 2017



Pöyry is proud to be the winner of the Deltek 2017 Project Implementation

Excellence Award. Selected from an extensive field of nominations, Pöyry was

recognised by Deltek, a leading global provider of enterprise software and

solutions, for its outstanding achievement in improving business processes and

performance, driving innovation and increasing profitability using Deltek's

solutions.



The Project Implementation Award specifically recognised the way in which Pöyry

rolled out its new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to its 5500

employees in 40 countries. The ERP system, which is based on Deltek's Maconomy

software, has helped to further strengthen the way Pöyry manages its projects,

finances and information across its global operations. Company workflow, cross-

border cooperation, and intercompany processes and transactions have all

improved as a result of the investment, as have transparency, data management

and the overall client experience.



"Our Vision is to be The connected company and this requires us to invest in our

internal systems and processes which all contribute to an excellent client

experience," said Juuso Pajunen, CFO, Pöyry PLC. "The Deltek Project

Implementation Award is further recognition of Pöyry's talented project managers

who deliver over 10,000 projects a year to our energy, industry and

infrastructure clients."



"Each year at Insight, it's my privilege to stand on stage in front of

thousands of Deltek attendees and recognize several world-class customers and

partners with the Project Excellence Awards," said Mike Corkery, President and

CEO of Deltek.



Additional information:

http://www.poyry.com/

http://www.deltek.com



Juuso Pajunen

CFO, Pöyry PLC

Tel. +358 10 33 26632



Rebecca Bleasdale



Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +41 786432613



Did you know? Pöyry's enabling clients to take advantage of digitalisation from

pioneering blockchain technology for the energy sector to intelligent

cybersecurity solutions that protect clients' operations.



About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart

solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net

sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



www.poyry.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Pöyry Oyj