Targovax ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2017 results presentation Thursday 2 November

Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2017 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage
company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors,
will announce its third quarter 2017 results on Thursday, 2 November 2017. A
presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will
take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.
The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in
the Investors section from 07:00 CET.
Presentation
The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:
Hotel Continental
Stortingsgaten 24/26
0117 Oslo
The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through
www.targovax.com.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and
commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-
resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing
therapeutic fields in medicine.
The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:
The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses as potential multi-target,
neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. ONCOS uses an adenovirus that has been
engineered to be an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In
More information:
phase I trials it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was
associated with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I trial in advanced
melanoma we expect important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor
refractory patients.
The second, TG, is a target specific, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine
platform that solely targets tumors that express mutated forms of the RAS
protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers and are known to
drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high
unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express
these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability
to enable the patient's immune system to identify and destroy tumors bearing any
RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from
a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed
encouraging overall survival and will give guidance for the future clinical
development of this platform.
Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in
clinical development covering six indications.
Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and
have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective
manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of
development.
