Targovax ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2017 results presentation Thursday 2 November

Oslo, Norway, 24 October 2017 - Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage

company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors,

will announce its third quarter 2017 results on Thursday, 2 November 2017. A

presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will

take place in Oslo at 10:00 CET.



The results report and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in

the Investors section from 07:00 CET.



Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:



Hotel Continental

Stortingsgaten 24/26

0117 Oslo



The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed through

www.targovax.com.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax



Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax (OSE:TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing and

commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-

resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing

therapeutic fields in medicine.



The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:



The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses as potential multi-target,

neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. ONCOS uses an adenovirus that has been

engineered to be an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In



phase I trials it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was

associated with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I trial in advanced

melanoma we expect important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor

refractory patients.



The second, TG, is a target specific, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine

platform that solely targets tumors that express mutated forms of the RAS

protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers and are known to

drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high

unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express

these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability

to enable the patient's immune system to identify and destroy tumors bearing any

RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from

a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed

encouraging overall survival and will give guidance for the future clinical

development of this platform.



Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in

clinical development covering six indications.



Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and

have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective

manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of

development.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







