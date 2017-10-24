Business News

Wessanen Q3 2017 trading update: Strong and profitable brand growth

Q3 2017 highlights



* Reported revenue growth of 7.2% (YTD: 11.8%)

* Own brands autonomous growth of 8.9% (YTD: 8.2%)

* EBITE increases to ?12.8 million; EBITE margin of 8.7% (YTD: EBITE

43.4m, 9.2%)

Consolidated key figures Q3 2017



In ? million, unless stated otherwise Q3 2017 Q3 2016 9m 2017 9m 2016 % increase

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 147.4 137.5 473.0 423.2 11.8%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Autonomous revenue development of own 8.9% 8.2%

brands(1)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDAIE(2) 15.1 12.0 49.8 40.5 23.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Normalised operating result (EBITE) 12.8 10.0 43.4 35.0 24.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating result (EBIT) 12.2 8.6 42.2 33.0 27.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net financing costs (0.2) (0.9) (1.7) (1.5)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Income tax expense (3.5) (1.7) (11.7) (9.2)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit for the period 8.5 6.0 28.8 22.3 29.1%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net debt 69.6 35.3

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)Including adjustments for currency



effects and acquisitions/divestments.

(2)Operating result before

depreciation, amortisation,

impairments and exceptional items.



Q3 review



Q3 was another solid quarter for Wessanen. Overall, our own brands achieved

accelerated growth compared to H1 and many of them recorded yet again double

digit growth.



Our German brands are all back in growth as a result of the successful turn-

around plans. We have achieved more listings in Grocery, especially drugstores

with Tartex and Clipper and in the HFS channel re-launched and innovated our

Breakfast Cereals under Allos and added more Dairy Alternatives variants.



Bjorg has yet again grown market share in the organic market in France. The

gluten-free range launched earlier in the year continues to outperform our

business plan and we have launched new almond based Dairy Alternatives and a

large range of Vegetarian Meals, which is a strong growth market in France.



Clipper and Whole Earth have produced double digit growth numbers both in the UK

and internationally. Clipper has launched a new range of green teas in the UK

which is 100% organic and fair trade and Kallo has started a national outdoor

and digital campaign aiming to switch consumers to healthier alternatives such

as the new protein rice cakes. The relaunch of Mrs Crimble's is now being

activated in the trade and new products such as sharing tubs and cracker

extensions have been launched.



In our Spanish business, we are launching a range of Dairy Alternatives and

Vegetarian Meals under Ecocesta, leveraging the portfolio of the Wessanen

family.



In the Benelux, Whole Earth peanut butter is performing very well, as well as

the recently launched Zonnatura Dairy Alternatives which have already assumed

the No. 1 position in organic in the Grocery channel.



We are executing a number of key operations projects such as in-sourcing,

factory restructuring and logistics optimization and the integration of our

acquisitions from 2016 is progressing well.



In Q3 revenue increased by 7.2% to ?147.4 million. Autonomous growth of our own

brands was 8.9% and total autonomous revenue growth amounted to 2.6% as a result

of continued decline in Private Label and Distribution brands (around (20%)).

The acquisition of Piramide, Ineobio, Mrs Crimble's and Biogran contributed

5.2% to revenue and the depreciation of the British pound contributed (0.8)%.



EBITE increased by ?2.8 million to ?12.8 million, mainly driven by higher gross

profit and lower overhead expenses, including lower share-based payment expenses

of ?0.9 million, and the effect of the acquisitions made in 2016. Higher A&P

investments partly offset the EBITE increase. Depreciation and amortisation

expenses increased by ?0.4 million, resulting in an EBITDAIE of ?15.1 million.



We remain confident that 2017 will be a successful year for us and an important

step in further strengthening our business and our position in the market place.



Guidance FY 2017



* Total reported growth is expected to be low double-digit, with continued

strong growth of own brands and the effect of 2016 acquisitions being partly

offset by lower private label and distribution brand sales

* We expect EBITE % of revenue to be above 8% for the full year

* Net financing costs around ?2.0-2.5 million

* Tax rate around 30%

* Capital expenditures ?12-14 million

* Depreciation and amortisation ?9-10 million

Analyst & investor meeting



At 10h00 CET, a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be

hosted by Ronald Merckx (CFO). The dial-in number is +31(0)20 531 5843. There

will also be a live audio webcast via www.wessanen.com.



The press release and presentation are available for download at

www.wessanen.com.



Important dates



13.02.2018 Publication Q4 and FY 2017 results



Media, investor & analyst enquiries



Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 (0)20 3122 126

Email ronald.merckx(at)wessanen.com

Twitter (at)Wessanen_250

















